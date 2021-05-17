以巴激烈衝突進入第二周，以色列戰機周一凌晨對加薩進行新一輪猛烈空襲，造成42死亡，死者包括16名婦女和10名兒童。有巴勒斯坦人道救援人員形容，以色列周一的空襲比周日來得更激烈，她在安慰別人的同時，自己也「有心理準備會死」。

巴勒斯坦人道救援人員沙瓦（Najla Shawa）在加薩居住，她受訪時指以色列周一較早時間的一輪轟炸，比周日來得更激烈。她形容最困難的工作是要向自己兩名４歲及６歲的女兒解釋，「當這一輪（空襲）開始後（最年長）已在尖叫，她們會走向走廊，我真的會緊緊地擁抱她們，告訴她們沒有事的」。

不過，沙瓦個人也不相信事情會好轉，「作為見證一切戰爭的成年人……我有心理準備會死。我要冷靜下來，即使被埋在廢墟下，我也必須保持冷靜。昨天早上，我認識的人、一起工作的人……普通人、專業人士、年輕人及老人（被殺）」。

以國作家轟政府向國民隱瞞戰爭真相

以色列《國土報》（Haaretz）專欄作者利維（Gideon Levy）表示，很多以色列人支持猛烈轟炸加薩，因為他們未完全了解對該區造成的破壞及死亡，「沒有以色列人看到加薩的真實相片，因為傳媒阻止他們看見，所以這場戰爭就達成了共識，所有人都支持」。

以色列總理內坦亞胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）表示對哈馬斯的軍事行動將「繼續全力」進行，恢復平靜將需要一定時間，聯合國秘書長古特雷斯（Antonio Guterres）促請各方終結「令人震驚的」暴力行為。

Israeli aircraft carry out dozens more airstrikes on Gaza - some targeting Hamas tunnels - as the latest upsurge in violence enters its second week

Hamas militants continue to fire rockets into southern Israel. Israel says the concentration of rocket fire in the past week has been the highest ever

On Sunday, Palestinian officials said Gaza endured its deadliest day since fighting began

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged all parties to end the “utterly appalling” violence

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says the military operation against Hamas will continue “with full force” and that it will take time to restore calm

Najla Shawa, a Palestinian humanitarian worker and mother of two who lives in Gaza, told the BBC World Service’s Newsday programme that the Israeli air strikes early on Monday were even more intense than on Sunday, when 42 people were killed.

She says her “hardest mission” is explaining it to her four- and six-year-old daughters.

“When this round started [the eldest] was already screaming. They would run to the corridor. I would just simply hug them really, really tight and just tell them that it was going to be OK.”

But, Ms Shawa adds, she does not believe that.

“As an adult and someone who has witnessed all the wars... I was getting ready to die. I had to be at peace with it. I had to be at peace with even being under rubble. Yesterday, in the morning people we know [were killed], people we work with... ordinary people, professional people, young and old.”

Gideon Levy, a columnist for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, told Newsday that many Israelis supported the heavy bombardment, which followed Palestinian rocket attacks on southern Israel, because they were not fully aware of the levels of death and destruction in Gaza.

“None of the Israelis saw the real pictures from Gaza because the media here prevent them from seeing it. Therefore there is such a consensus about this war and everyone supports it.”

