Five decades after he first arrived in Hong Kong, human rights lawyer John Clancey found himself in the same place as many of his clients this January – behind bars.

As an American and the first foreign citizen arrested under the national security law, his apprehension warranted concerns even from the then U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. But Clancey considers himself a proud Hongkonger.

And he was not surprised to find himself among the 55 activists and opposition politicians arrested over their role in an unofficial primary election for the city’s legislature. “I know my family were scared. But I knew I did nothing wrong. I only advocated for democracy,” says the father of three. “I don’t think anyone wants to go to jail, but if needed, I will accept it.”

Born in New Jersey during the Second World War, Clancey became a Maryknoll priest in university. Politically active even during his training, he participated in protests against the Vietnam War and went from door to door to register black voters. Martin Luther King instilled in him a firm belief in peaceful resistance. “You cannot use violence to change hearts,” he says.

Sent to Hong Kong in 1968, he studied Chinese at New Asia College of the Chinese University of Hong Kong and was invited to join the Hong Kong Federation of Catholic Students. It was a time when churches played an active role in pushing for social reforms. “You have to change the system to help more people. We are not resisting, we are advocating. It’s motivated by love, hoping others could lead a better life,” says Clancey.

He remembers the rampant corruption back in those days. Minibus drivers paid the authorities off to avoid traffic fines and police officers collected briberies. Also etched in his memories was an old woman he met in a public hospital. “She had to pull a coin from under her pillow and offer it to someone every time she needed a sip of water,” he recalls.

Grassroots advocacy provides a shortcut for the government to collect public opinion, he says. Though he left the priesthood for marriage in 1985, he continued his works in human rights. He studied law at the University of London in the ’90s and later joined the law firm Ho Tse Wai & Partners.

The older generation in Hong Kong may be used to the systematic injustice they face, but the young generation is more certain of themselves and less passive, he observes. “They don’t belittle themselves,” says Clancey, who has witnessed the political awakening of a growing number of people. “The government often denies and dismisses initial reports of problems. But when more people keep questioning, it will be forced to change.”

His biggest concern under Beijing’s national security law for Hong Kong is whether human rights will be undermined. “Even people who do not commit acts of violence or behave according to the law are risked being arrested. The Court of Final Appeal will have to make a decision because there is an obvious conflict to me. On the one hand, there is the Basic Law, which upholds universal human rights. On the other, there is the national security legislation. They have to decide which one takes priority,” he says.

Compared to his own arrest, he is more worried about the judicial reform Beijing has vowed to undertake. “If too much is changed, it may no longer be a society ruled by law. You have to speak out against the reform now before it destroys a functioning system.”

Real national security occurs on the foundation of a democratic society, where the government understands what the people think and allows them to voice their opinions, he says. It may sound ideal, but he believes this is the political model the world is moving towards. “In every country, there comes a phase where people demand democracy, where people dream of ideals and get together to fight for a better society,” he says.

Clancey’s second daughter has also followed his footsteps and is now an apprentice lawyer. He holds great faith in God, but also in the people of Hong Kong. “We do admit the climate is awful. Like will you go for a hike in times of a typhoon? No, you will wait at home. But I believe there are people with conscience and principles, and when the weather improves, they will be out and about again.” The 79-year-old tells Hongkongers, “Don’t underestimate yourselves. Be patient but not passive. Changes take time so keep fighting, keep believing.”

