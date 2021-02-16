This week marks the third anniversary of the death of Poon Hiu-wing, who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Chan Tong-kai during their trip to Taiwan for Valentine’s Day in 2018. This Lunar New Year, Poon’s mother filled the Chinese candy box with chocolates as she always did and put the red packets in front of her late daughter’s photo. “As if she never left,” she said.

Chan had fled back to Hong Kong after murdering his 20-year-old pregnant girlfriend in Taipei. In 2019, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam cited the case of Poon’s murder to argue for the need of extradition amendments, so that Chan could be brought to justice.

The bill, which would allow Hongkongers to stand trial in mainland China, sparked the mass protests that rocked the city for the rest of the year. Since its withdrawal, Lam has made a U-turn on the issue of Chan’s extradition to Taiwan, claiming there is nothing her administration can do.

Still mourning the loss of her only child, Mrs. Poon recalled how the family of three celebrated Lunar New Year in the past. They would visit relatives according to tradition and she would cook her daughter’s favorite dishes, including chicken, abalone and prawns. Her daughter would also put on new pajamas and a duvet cover decorated by her favorite cartoon character Rilakkuma gifted from her parents.

She even had two large plush toys of Rilakkuma in her room. But now, all that remains with her mother are the memories and photos. “No matter where we are, we are still with her. This will never change,” said the mother.

As he cannot be tried in Hong Kong for murder, Chan was released in October last year after serving 18 months in jail for money-laundering over the valuables he took from Poon. He has been staying in a safe house funded by the government since.

Poon’s mother spoke out in public last year, urging the Hong Kong government to liaise with Taiwanese authorities and calling on Chan to surrender himself. Though Chan has pledged to surrender himself to the self-ruled island, no arrangement has been made thus far.

During Christmas last year, Mrs. Poon purchased the same pink suitcase used by Chan to hide her daughter’s body after the murder and delivered it to Reverend Peter Koon, the Hong Kong priest who has been assisting Chan throughout the ordeal.

“I would like to ask Reverend Koon – does Chan not have to bear any responsibility for the murder he committed after being converted to a Christian?” the anguish mother questioned.

Making the purchase reminded her of the gruesome details of her daughter’s death, which she could never forget. Still, the mother hoped Koon could pass the suitcase to Chan so as to remind him of his sin. “I hope he can remember the murder he committed, surrender himself to Taiwan along with the suitcase and the soul of my daughter and be a real man,” she said.

Reverend Koon, who has acted as a spokesperson for Chan, has repeatedly spoken out for the murder suspect, blaming the delay on the pandemic and visa problems. “Tong-kai feels frustrated too, and hopes Poon’s mum will understand,” said Koon in October last year. But his remarks infuriated her. “If this happened to Reverend Koon’s daughter, how would he think and feel?” she asked.

With no justice and solution in sight, she couldn’t help but blame herself. “I would like to tell my daughter I am sorry. But no matter how difficult it is, I will keep trying and I will never give up on seeking justice for you. This is my lifelong wish and promise to you.”

