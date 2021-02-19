Former Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmaker Ted Hui is spending his first Lunar New Year in self-exile in Britain, and having his loved ones by his side has made all the difference, he says.

Hui counts himself fortunate compared to other activists who have fled Hong Kong alone. On the eve of the Lunar New Year, he was able to take the traditional reunion dinner with his family, and for that, he was immensely grateful.

“I’m the lucky one because my family is with me together,” he said, feeling sad for protesters who were on their own and battling loneliness in a foreign land.

His festive wish was for Hongkongers to be safe and sound. “Let’s all think of those people who have lost their freedom. My thoughts are with them every day. I really wish that I could attend their court trials to support them, and to visit those in jail,” he said.

“I hope Hongkongers will continue to care for those who have lost their freedom for Hong Kong.”

Hui, 38, faces a range of charges in Hong Kong stemming from citywide protests in 2019. He escaped to London in December, citing family reasons, and met with Apple Daily on the first day of the Lunar New Year in a London park.

“Up to now, everything still feels quite surreal,” he said at the interview, looking less tense after two months in exile. “But I have to remind myself that this is reality.”

In Hong Kong, Hui and his family had suffered a lot of pressure as he was constantly being stalked. Police had raided his home and arrested him suddenly. And with all those prosecution charges hanging over him, there was always the uncertainty as to whether the judge would release him on bail every time he attended court.

“In my whole life I had never thought that this would happen to me, but it happened,” he told Apple Daily. “I am not a leader of the movement; I’m just a politician from a traditional political party and a district councilor.”

Hui has been busy lobbying for his home city. He has met with lawmakers, government officials and groups from the United Kingdom, the European Parliament and the Five Eyes alliance to widen the “international battlefront” for Hong Kong democracy.

He had also started to adapt to the new environment, he said, but the time of Lunar New Year celebrations spent with his community over the past 10 years was sorely missed.

As a district councilor and later as a legislative councilor as well, Hui used to personally pen more than 1,000 “fai chun,” words of blessing written in calligraphy on red paper as gifts for the residents in his midst. It was in stark contrast to his first Lunar New Year in London, where he did nothing special, he said.

“My wish is for Hong Kong people to hold their family reunions with everyone together. Hang in there, Hongkongers.”

