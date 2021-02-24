For his 25th birthday, Lau Ka-tung wished for a reduced sentence or, even better, an overturned conviction.

Lau, who never celebrated his birthday, deliberately planned a lavish meal with his family ahead of his sentencing hearing on Tuesday. He also visited a tattoo parlor and had Micah 6:8 – “To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God” – inked across his arms and chest.

Last summer, he was sentenced to a year in prison for obstructing police at a protest in July 2019, making him the first social worker found guilty over his role in the pro-democracy demonstrations. He was caught by shock, having told his family he would return home for dinner after the trial. His long locks, which he kept in great care for donation to cancer patients, were shaved off in prison.

On Tuesday, he was sent back to jail, as the High Court upheld his conviction, but reduced his sentence from one year to eight months.

Lau became a Christian at the age of 15 and has been striving to live out the truth in the biblical verse, which prompted him to become a social worker. While released on bail pending appeal, he continued his work. Apple Daily followed Lau as he attended the trial of several protesters, taking notes throughout the hearing. When proceedings ended, Lau spoke to one of the defendants, a boy who dropped out of school due to the prosecution. He would help him find a school, Lau reassured the boy.

Next, Lau stopped by Lai Chi Kok detention centre, where he visited an incarcerated protester. Having stayed here for a week himself, apart from months of regular visits, he was familiar with the procedure and even some of the correctional officers. He placed his belongings in a locker and waited his turn.

This has become Lau’s daily routine, though he lost his job at a government-sponsored NGO since his arrest. For a few months, he was employed by the Good Neighbour North District Church, which raised funds for his salary. But when the authorities raided the church and froze its assets over alleged fraud and money-laundering, he had no choice but to quit. Without a regular income, Lau took to Patreon, writing essays to support himself and his work.

Besides providing emotional support to protesters and their families, he also wrote plea letters and helped them prepare prison supplies. “You don’t serve a jail term on your own. Families actually need to help out in a lot of ways,” he said, passing on advice to defendants so that they can prepare for the worst.

“There are innocent people put behind bars every day. What I went through isn’t much,” said Lau, who noted more absurd convictions, such as people arrested while buying takeaway and charged with unlawful assembly. The court has also been dishing out jail terms to defendants with intellectual disability or autism without considering it as a mitigating factor, he added.

While he may lose his license upon conviction, Lau believed the value of his work is not defined by the document. “I embrace the mission and value of social work. It taught me who the marginalized are and you cannot ignore them once you have encountered them.” He is determined to keep walking with the marginalized, with or without a professional identity. Precisely because he may lose the license, which guarantees a stable life and income, he understands the plight of fellow protesters, most of whose lives are in limbo.

He admitted that he dreaded returning to prison. “The toughest part is that you have too much time. It is so boring you don’t know how to pass time,” said Lau, who also worried about his family. “As a social worker, you always comfort others’ families. But when it comes to your own, you don’t know what to say.”

Lau’s parents, like all parents, worry about his safety and often urge him to speak less and do less. But they also reassure him: “We know you have done nothing wrong.”

