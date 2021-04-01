Throughout her career, barrister and former lawmaker Margaret Ng has been a staunch defender of Hong Kong’s independent judiciary. Yet when Beijing imposed a national security law on the semi-autonomous city last summer, even Ng admitted the rule of law is in dire straits. “We don’t know what’s left of the Hong Kong legal system,” she said.

“The national security law came as a shock because we have no inkling of it, Hong Kong people have no say in the law. It is so draconian and so pervasive that it seems to be a complete intrusion of the Chinese system into Hong Kong’s legal system,” she noted in an interview with the International Bar Association last year.

Ordinary acts such as displaying banners and shouting protest slogans may constitute offences under the national security legislation and be punished with years or even life in prison, she stressed.

“This is a very unjust kind of law and a breach of all the promises made to Hong Kong people, including the most fundamental principle of ‘one country, two systems’,” she said.

The veteran lawmaker was arrested in April last year as police rounded up dozens of pro-democracy figures in a high-profile crackdown that triggered international concerns. And for the first time in her life, the 73-year-old found herself as the accused, defending herself against charges of participating in and organizing an unauthorized assembly. On Thursday, she was found guilty and remanded in custody.

Ng has been “clear-eyed and steadfast in her principled political, social and cultural engagement in Hong Kong, and Chinese, life,” Geremie R. Barmé, the editor of China Heritage, remarked after meeting her in person.

Upon her arrest, veteran commentator Lee Yee revisited an essay written by Ng while she was a reporter for local newspaper Ming Pao and noted her unrivalled foresight.

“Ng declared her love for China, when hardly anyone spoke about being patriotic. At a time when nobody was talking about Hong Kong independence, she challenged the great taboo. Later, following the cession of sovereignty to China, Ng worked tirelessly on behalf of the legal system of Hong Kong,” he wrote in an essay titled “Margaret Ng’s Way.”

He suggested that her arrest was something Ng had an intimation of all the way back in 1983, when she realized that under totalitarian rule, there is no place for true patriots and people who really love Hong Kong.

When she was writing news columns for The Standard and South China Morning Post in her 20s, Ng penned an essay titled “Now We Stand Alone,” which caught the attention of Sir David Akers-Jones, the then Chief Secretary. Decades later, one line continues to echo. “When the rule of law is imperiled, are you just going to walk out, or will you stand and fight?”

