“It is very disheartening,” Lee Cheuk-yan admitted as he returned to Victoria Park in Hong Kong, where the annual vigil for Tiananmen Square massacre was held every year for the past three decades and where the route of protests usually began. “Will there be another this year? We don’t know,” said the 64-year-old.

On August 18, 2019, more than a million Hongkongers took to the streets to protest against police violence, though the authorities did not issue an approval. “The sky was pouring as though it was weeping for Hong Kong,” he recalled. Raising banners, he along with other prominent pro-democracy figures such as Martin Lee, Leung Kwok-hung and Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily, led the procession as protesters streamed out of the park.

Lee was expected to be found guilty of announcing, participating in and organizing an unauthorized assembly on Thursday.

“It is our honor to walk together with the people. If the regime wants to strike us down, let them be. Millions of us have left our footprints on the history of Hong Kong,” said the former lawmaker and labor leader as he began his prison stint.

Though he still remembers the determination he saw in the eyes of protesters, Beijing has wiped out the path threaded by Hongkongers by tightening its grip. Not a single rally has been approved by the police since the national security law was imposed last July.

“What breaks my heart is that the spirit is no longer there. I don’t know when we can once again display the same force of strength by filling the park. When can Hongkongers take to the streets and make themselves heard again?” he asked.

The veteran activist himself faced nine counts of crimes for participating in three unapproved demonstrations. “All charges of crimes are essentially the same thing: we exercised our rights to civil disobedience despite a police ban on assembly,” said Lee. “We kept taking to the streets because we believe this is our right under the constitution.”

The sentence is expected to be handed down on a later date and Lee faces up to five years in prison. But he remains nonchalant and is confident that he will hold up in jail. “Perhaps I will slim down to my weight 30 years ago,” he joked.

“The most important thing is being able to accept it in peace mentally. I believe imprisonment is also a form of resistance. It will not wear down one’s will,” he added.

Less than a week before the judgement was announced, Lee, who is a core member of the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions and the Hong Kong Alliance, continued his work as usual. He spent most of his time travelling between the courthouse for his own trial as well as that for other activists and the prison, visiting other advocates who are now kept behind bars.

In particular, he is concerned for fellow union leader Carol Ng, who headed the city’s largest cabin crew union and was charged with subversion for participating in an unofficial primary election for the Legislative Council last summer. “I hope more people can write to her,” he said.

No matter how calm he is, there is one thing he cannot let go of: the annual vigil for June 4th, which he has organized for years. Expected to be locked up this June, it will no longer be possible for him to light a candle.

“I feel guilty. I have to hand the responsibility to other committee members of the Hong Kong Alliance. It feels like something that has constantly been in my life is missing this year,” said Lee. “And it is this tiny candle flame.”

