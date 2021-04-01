Hailed as Hong Kong’s “father of democracy,” Martin Lee has dedicated most of his life to the city’s pro-democracy movement and defended countless activists in court. But at the age of 83, the barrister now finds himself in the defendant’s dock.

Lee is among the nine democracy figures charged with participating in or organizing an unauthorized assembly on August 18 in 2019, where tens of thousands of protesters marched from Causeway Bay to Central. The high-profile prosecution has attracted widespread concerns from the international community. “It’s selective prosecution. But if they want to charge 15 of us over this series of demonstrations, then so be it,” he told the Associated Press.

The veteran democrat has been a vehement critic against Hong Kong independence as well as a loyal supporter of the “one country, two systems” framework, even as it is gradually undermined – a political stance that appeals to only a few in an increasingly polarized society. “I’m a public enemy from China’s point of view. And the kids don’t like me either, because I am not agreeing with their objects,” he said in an interview with New York Times.

“But the goal is democracy for Hong Kong,” Lee added, pointing to the common cause shared among generations.

Lee, who once participated in the drafting of the Basic Law and lobbied foreign governments to include China in the World Trade Organization, is now vilified by state-backed media outlets as a national traitor and an instigator of social unrest.

While the younger generations in Hong Kong can no longer have faith in their ideals or in the democracy movement he has led for decades, Lee remains resolute and is determined that Hong Kong can only fight for democracy through dialogue and gradual development.

Even as public opinion turned, Lee repeatedly urged Hongkongers to protest peacefully and believed that resorting to violence, instead of dialogue as a means of resistance, would only offer China an excuse to lay its hands on Hong Kong. “If you start the revolution, and then you’re completely defeated, many people will die with you. So, how does that help Hong Kong?” he asked.

Born in Guangdong province in 1938, Lee has survived Japan’s occupation of Hong Kong, the Second World War as well as the Chinese Civil War. He studied English Literature at the University of Hong Kong and taught in school for three years before taking up law and obtaining his legal license in the United Kingdom. In the 1980s, when a few young people were interested in politics, he expressed his opinion on the Sino-British negotiations as the chairperson of the Hong Kong Bar Association. He was then recruited to the drafting committee of the city’s constitution in 1985.

He began his career in politics by participating in the first election for the Legislative Council under colonial British rule and represented the legal functional constituency. As a lawmaker for more than two decades until 2008, he has remained a staunch defender of the “one country, two systems” paradigm, which he saw as the only way to safeguard Hong Kong’s core values.

His relations with Beijing fell apart right after the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, after which he and other democrats quit en masse from the committee, cutting ties with the regime. In the next year, he founded the political group which would become the Democratic Party and had his Return Home Permit confiscated for demanding the vindication of the student protest movement on the party platform. He further enraged Beijing in 2019 for leading a delegation to the United States and Canada, where they explained the impact of the controversial extradition amendment bill to foreign governments.

Though Beijing still holds onto the “one country, two systems” principle, the political formula exists only in words as the Chinese authorities do not shy away from direct intervention in Hong Kong affairs. Lee admitted he may not live long enough to see a democratic China, but it does not stop him from persevering in the fight. “It does not matter if I can’t see it. My son may. And if he doesn’t, my grandson may,” he insisted.

