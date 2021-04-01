“There’s nothing I can’t let go of,” Albert Ho admitted he was prepared for imprisonment, before the court handed down the verdict for his alleged involvement in an illegal assembly in August 2019.

The 69-year-old lawyer has committed himself to the democratic movement of Hong Kong and China for over four decades. Apart from the charge of unauthorized assembly, he is a defendant of three other protests-related cases, one of which concerns the annual Tiananmen Massacre vigil banned for the first time last year.

“As a devoted participant in the pro-democracy movement, how is it possible to walk free from jail?” Ho told Apple Daily ahead of the judgement on Thursday. He counted himself lucky in comparison with other younger protesters under prosecution, as he has approached his retirement age and his children have all grown up. “There’s nothing I can’t let go of,” Ho said. Diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017, he has met with his doctor and prepared a list of medications needed in the case of imprisonment.

Over the past year, Ho has been splitting his time between different protests-related cases. He remains motivated by the resilience of Hongkongers, including younger lawyers who assist arrestees around the clock, citizens who donate to 612 Humanitarian Relief Fund to support protesters facing legal actions, journalists and inmates’ rights group Wall-fare.

The veteran activist confessed he is heartbroken to witness other democrats who used to fight side-by-side with him have ended up either behind bars or in exile. He blasted Beijing for its national security law for Hong Kong as well as the growing crackdown on the pro-democracy camp. “What they do is like hitting a child until he loses his legs for his disobedience,” he slammed.

But he believes the Chinese Communist Party will end up in bitter failure because the international community will eventually lose its confidence in Hong Kong for the heavy-handed approach. What’s worse, the governance failure of Hong Kong, evident in the latest wave of exodus, will undoubtedly go down in history. “[The CCP] can deny their failure, but history will surely tell that it’s an absolute failure. Tens of thousands risked their lives to move here for education and stability back in the colonial era. But after China took over, people started to flee or face jail.”

Hong Kong has been the only place on China’s soil where people can still commemorate the June 4th massacre in public, but it may not be the case for long. The national security law has stoked rumor that the government plans to eradicate the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China – the organizer of the city’s annual vigil. Lee Cheuk-yan, who heads the alliance, is facing multiple charges just like Ho, the group’s vice chairperson.

But Ho thinks that the possible disbandment does not matter as much as the will of the people, who can still light a candle and observe a moment of silence every June 4. “Many people have told us that they will light a candle and take to the streets at 8 p.m. (on the anniversary), with or without the vigil organized by the alliance,” Ho continued. “I believe they will do that. The authorities can arrest us all, but our flame will live on regardless.”

