Former lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung, better known as “Long Hair”, may have had multiple brushes with the law throughout his long career in activism, yet his arrest under the national security law in January came as a complete surprise to both him and fellow activist, Chan Po-ying.

At the age of 65, Leung is the eldest among the 47 democracy advocates who were arrested for participating in an unofficial primary election for the Legislative Council last summer. The public poll and the plan to win a majority of LegCo seats were lawful and exercising rights guaranteed by the Basic Law, said Chan.

But Leung and others have been charged with “conspiracy to commit subversion” under China’s national security law for Hong Kong.

Chan, who tied the knot with Leung shortly after the arrest, recalled their last gathering with friends before he reported to the police station in March. Some friends asked them not to worry as some politicians were told by police officers that it would only be a brief meeting. “We felt relieved when we heard that and we ate the dinner in peace,” said Chan, whose hope soon vanished.

Twice denied bail, Leung has since been remanded in custody for over a month.

The national security legislation has distorted the legal proceeding for bail application, which is unfair to both the defendants and the judges presiding over the cases, said Chan. Unlike Hong Kong’s common law tradition, the draconian legislation imposed by Beijing placed the onus on defendants to prove they would not be a threat to national security if released on bail.

It is also unreasonable that the accused were already stripped of their freedom even though police have yet to provide evidence of the alleged crime, Chan added.

“It implies they have reached a verdict before trial,” she said. “Though the Court of Final Appeal said it is not against the presumption of innocence, people are being jailed before the trial. If they are innocent, why are they being punished?” she questioned.

Chan believes how the Hong Kong government handled the case of the 47 democracy advocates has shaken Hong Kong people’s confidence in the judiciary. “Since [the authorities] are the loudest, what they say is the truth. It doesn’t have to make sense. This is the situation in Hong Kong,” she described.

As she told her lawyer friends, no matter how well versed they are in law or how well prepared they are for the trials, “the judges can make a decision without offering much of an explanation,” said Chan.

Besides being the family of one of the defendants in the highly controversial case, Chan stressed she is also a citizen of Hong Kong. Just as how Poland has survived the crackdown of the Communist regime, Hongkongers and the civil society must “continue to do what they should do” under the tightening grip of Beijing.

“Us standing out sends an important message. Some observe trials, some send off prison vehicles and some write letters [to prisoners]. All these acts of solidarity serve to encourage the prisoners,” said Chan. “It shows other people in Hong Kong that we are willing to fight on, speaking out to the best of our ability despite the dwindling space.”

What Chan fears the most is that people may fall into silence under the atmosphere of fear.

Though the government has throttled rallies with the national security law and social distancing rules under the coronavirus pandemic, the deep-rooted social discontent that drove the unrest still exists, she noted.

She pointed at the District Council elections in 2019, where pan-democrats won a landslide victory, as evidence of the widespread support for democracy. “Now the government tries hard to silence the people through hardline measures, but this ticking time bomb will explode one day,” she warned.

