When Yeung Sum, former chairperson of the Democratic Party, pleaded guilty to participating in an unauthorized assembly on Aug. 31, 2019 at last Wednesday’s trial, he took the opportunity to make a resounding statement.

“I have done no wrong, and I will not plead for mercy,” said the veteran politician in his court submission, which has since gone viral. “I have defied the law because I am very worried about the current political situation in Hong Kong, so I insisted on the right of demonstration and procession,” he said.

Speaking days before the sentencing on Friday, the 73-year-old admitted he was surprised by the stir caused by his speech. Not only was it widely reported by local and international media, an old friend who has emigrated emailed him to tell him how moving his remarks were. Even strangers reached out to him and his colleagues to express support. Though his lawyer was concerned that his remarks would affect the sentencing, he still respected Yeung’s decision.

“I only said what I needed to say,” said Yeung, who believed his statements had such a huge impact because not many dared to speak out under the uneasy political climate. “As we face the complete control of the regime, I would like to tell Hong Kong people not to fear. Despite the democratic backsliding, we must defend Hong Kong’s core values such as democracy, human rights, freedom and an open society. We each use our own ways and live courageously.”

To live with courage is easier said than done. Yeung recently found himself tailed by plainclothes officers, though his travel documents have already been confiscated by the court to prevent him from fleeing. He has been followed by unknown men, even during and after the interview with Apple Daily.

Yeung faced four charges for his participation in various rallies, including the annual vigil for the Tiananmen Square massacre in 2020, which was banned by Hong Kong authorities for the first time in three decades. Even if he receives a lenient punishment in the Aug. 31 case, he will likely be sentenced to jail in the coming trials.

Yeung, who has spent half of his life as a politician and 17 years as a legislator, has been preparing for his eventual prison stint. His wife has purchased supplies he will probably need, while he has prepared books, a pair of plastic prescription glasses that fits the Correctional Services Department’s requirement, and medication for his high blood pressure.

Besides his family, Yeung worries most about his students. Having just finished his classes for the semester this week, he hopes his sentence can be suspended so he can be allowed time to finish marking the papers. “I don’t want [my trial] to affect the students,” said Yeung.

Whether pan-democrats should still participate in the coming elections after Beijing’s overhaul and the role of an opposition party in the Legislative Council need further discussion, said Yeung. But he stressed that the Democratic Party will not be absolutely loyal to the regime, as political groups should be loyal to the citizens and their interests instead.

The party can be transformed into a lobbyist group, which exerts pressures on the government regarding certain issues, but refrains from sending candidates to participate in elections, Yeung suggested. He hopes no matter what the final decision is, the group will not further splinter due to political differences and members will respect and understand each other.

Citing “The Power of the Powerless” by former Czech President Vaclav Havel, Yeung stressed that living in the truth is the only way to battle lies under a totalitarian regime. “You must speak the truth. Consider the cost you may have to bear and if it is something you can take, then persevere.”

