To Ada Fu, barrister and former lawmaker Margaret Ng is the reason why she can stay in Hong Kong and be reunited with her family.

More than two decades ago, shortly after the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997, Ng represented families, whose children were born outside the territory, in court cases against the government for their rights of abode.

In 1999, the Court of Final Appeal ruled against the government. But fearing an influx of abode seekers from mainland China, the government sought an interpretation of the Basic Law from the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, setting a precedent for Beijing to intervene in Hong Kong affairs.

Overturning the ruling of the city’s top court, the interpretation decided that mainland children born before either of their parents obtained permanent residency were not entitled to the right of abode.

Fu was among thousands of families affected by the ruling, who gathered in Central, bewildered and anxious because of the results. Ng stood before them with a loudspeaker, reassuring them she would file for an appeal on their behalf.

At the age of 12, Fu was left behind in the Southeastern province of Fujian, after her grandparents, parents and brother settled in Hong Kong. After the initial ruling, she arrived in Hong Kong on a two-way permit in hopes of reuniting with her family, only to find herself embroiled in a legal nightmare.

“The court was filled with people every day. It was an emotional rollercoaster, for you wouldn’t know what would happen the next day, whether you get to stay or you might be deported,” said Fu, revisiting the red-brick structure, where the trial dragged on for more than three years. Eventually in 2002, she was repatriated.

“Even back in mainland China, I still inquire every day and line up to apply for a one-way permit,” Fu recalled. In 2005, she received the temporary travel document and visited Hong Kong once again. Her grandfather was in his mid-80s by then.

Two decades have passed, Fu is still grateful for Ng, for showing her that lawyers in Hong Kong were not above ordinary people and officials would not take bribes. “Without her, we would probably wait till we are in our old age and would never reunite with our families. She informed us of our rights and helped us understand what was happening,” said Fu.

Jackie Hung, veteran activist and former convener of the Civil Human Rights Front, described Ng as a down-to-earth human rights lawyer. Besides legal trials, she also attended rallies, personally explaining each ruling and the situation to abode-seekers. “She reminded me to respect and value everyone. To some, they are cases and numbers. But every family has their own story and experience,” said Hung.

Ng’s presence was remarkably invigorating to the families, whose experiences with the authorities were the opposite. To the system, they were only case files and numbers and never humans, Hung noted.

Ng was under huge political pressure for aiding the abode seekers, who were seen as a competition for local resources. “I will never forget how, during the most difficult times, someone was willing to take action and speak out for justice, rule of law and human rights, without worrying about losing votes or popularity,” said Hung.

“Rule of law is not an abstract concept,” Ng once said in an interview. “You can calmly debate about the law, but the law is not black and white. It is about people. I hope to return people’s relationships and lives back to law.”

Now in 2021, the 73-year-old barrister stands in court as a defendant, awaiting the sentencing for her involvement in an unauthorized assembly in August 2019.

Agnes Tam, an adopted child and one of the abode seekers who was repatriated in the ’90s, graduated with a degree in law from the University of Hong Kong and is pursuing her doctoral degree in Canada. Though the court made a conservative decision on the landmark case on the right of abode, “it was absolutely fair in terms of judicial proceedings,” Tam remarked. “I am glad I was raised in an era with the rule of law. I lost the case but we did not lose the rule of law.” Yet the same could not be said today, she sighed.

Click here for Chinese version

