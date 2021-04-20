73-year-old Sam Lau is a man of many hats.

At the Mirador Mansion on Nathan Road, he is the owner of over five guesthouses and the chairperson of the Hong Kong Tourist Guesthouse United Association. At his martial arts school, Lau, once the first-generation disciple of Wing Chun grandmaster Ip Man, is now a well-respected master himself.

In the 70s and 80s, the hostel hosted numerous visitors who were interested in martial arts and offered the rooftop as a practice space. But under the coronavirus pandemic, all that remains are empty beds and a sign that says the hostel is temporarily closed.

Lau opened his first hostel at the age of 29 at Chungking Mansions in 1977, catering to foreign backpackers and Filipino musicians, who performed in local karaoke halls.

The Kung Fu hostel he founded soared in popularity after it was featured in Lonely Planet. “Foreigners were mesmerized by Chinese kung fu and would travel from across the world to learn the art in Hong Kong,” he recalled. At the height of his career, he owned around a dozen units, operating them as hostels and martial arts studios.

The third child in a family of eight, he was born in a grassroot household and his father passed away when he was young. Lau was left to fend for himself, which he did mostly with his fists. “I picked fights with eccentric people in the park as a way to test my skills,” he said.

He was kicked from school to school, and even after he finally graduated from secondary school, fighting remains his best skill set. “Learning kung fu not only makes you stronger, most importantly, you can protect yourself,” Lau stressed.

He eventually became a disciple of Ip Man and travelled around the world with Ip on martial arts exchange. During those trips, he met other enthusiasts that would become his customers.

Those good old days are long over, however. Today, Lau’s hostels in Tsim Sha Tsui are largely empty except for a few travelers, who are stuck in Hong Kong due to pandemic measures. “In our industry, we cannot reject customers. But we don’t know where they have been or if they go out for fun every night. So I would rather play it safe and decided to suspend the hostel,” he said.

The suspension has lasted for more than a year as the city encountered wave after wave of outbreak. Government figures showed that the occupancy rate of local hotels plummeted to less than 50% in 2020, compared to 90% in 2018, while arrivals dropped to a record low.

Though the Hong Kong government has launched a pilot scheme, subsidizing the transformation of hostels and hotels into transitional housing operated by social enterprises, Lau refused to participate. “I have reservations and would rather manage them on my own,” he admitted.

He could afford the suspension only because he owned the properties and did not have to bear the pressure of rent. To cover the six-figure loss each month, Lau is renovating some of the rooms into studio apartments for long-term rental. “This is the Hong Kong we are living in today, we are our own saviors,” he said.

