Faces under Masks, published by the non-profit organisation Nose in the Books, is a new publication telling the stories of 10 Hongkongers under the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apple Daily has been given permission to run three of the stories. The new book is available for sale at noseinthebookshk@gmail.com

Michelle Fong, aged 37, is a full-time housewife. She and her husband are raising two kids, their daughter, Big Wind, who is 6.5 years old, and their son, Small Wind, who is 3 years old. They also have Cindy the cat.

In the film, La vita è bella, an Italian father and son of Jewish descent are sent to a Nazi concentration camp. In order to sustain hope for his 5-year-old son Giosuè, the father pretends that they are living in a big adventure game. If they accomplish certain tasks, the father would score points, with a tank as the ultimate prize.

This story repeats itself, time and again in my mind.

Kids’ view of the world is often shaped by the expressions of adults around them. Despite the chaos and instability in our world, we could modify our perspectives. Instead of telling our kids how dangerous planet Earth is, we choose to tell our kids that it is their civic responsibility to stay home and help stem the virus.

This is why the days at home must be fun.

We set up a tent and some chairs inside our living room. We chase up and down and left and right, just like in the parks.

We go on YouTube and follow Ka Foo Musicland’s lead for morning exercises. Then we play Aaron Kwok’s songs and dance about. Half an hour passes in a moment and we are drenched in sweat.

As Christmas drew near, Big Wind staged her own version of the birth of Jesus. She made the angels’ wings herself, while the lambs were played by her stuffed toys.

We even bought virtual plane tickets for Christmas. We “boarded” Finnair’s flight with business class seats, witnessing the aurora and visiting Santa Claus Village on our computer screens. We had a homemade chocolate fondue as our “in-flight meal” for the night.

We also had tons of cake and scones, and watched a lot of animation by Miyazaki Hayao and other Japanese authors!

We hope our kids could remember this as an extended, but joyful holiday.

In the early months of the pandemic, Big Wind was studying in kindergarten while Small Wind was still in diapers and learning to speak. They stayed in for over two months. I also avoided going out and only went out for groceries once per week. Later on, when my husband began working from home, we took turns going out on Sundays. Once every fortnight, I would leave home for Church in the morning, and come home with a week’s worth of groceries.

As a parent, I realized how the days where my kids stayed in could also be pleasant. There was no need to wake my kids up very early in the morning, no need to rush for groceries, or to pick them up. Time became more flexible. I could even play the piano, attend online classes in Hebrew and learn the language alongside a few thousand other students. Whenever I told my kids that “mom was busy”, they knew I was preoccupied and would play among themselves. Perhaps, there’s some advantage with having two kids after all.

Our cat Cindy suffered the most during this period. She’s afraid of the noise and was never too close to the kids. In the past, she had the house all to herself during the day. Yet, she has to tolerate all of us now.

As the pandemic eased somewhat in the middle of the year, the Education Bureau allowed K-3 students to resume class to – in their words – “complete the kindergarten course of study and prepare for a new phase in primary schools”. As opposed to the usual whole-day schooling, class during the epidemic only lasted half a day, and I became busy again. During the pandemic, we only took one shower per day. As class resumed, we had to take a shower every time we returned home.

Half-day schooling also meant that I had to prepare lunch before the kids returned home. In fact, lunch was often pushed back to around two o’clock in the afternoon as we had to shower first.

While the daytime was busy, I was reluctant to sleep at night. I didn’t have a desk at home so I had to work in the kitchen. I put my notebook on the chopping board and stood there to take care of our church business. But most of the time I only hid in a corner and scrolled through my phone.

Notwithstanding our best efforts, the pandemic still got to our emotions. Long before the pandemic, we had planned to go on a cruise vacation in Okinawa in March 2020. Big Wind was especially excited. Yet, as the virus surfaced in Wuhan and was soon spread across the world, we knew things were not looking good. My husband and I began explaining to Big Wind that our vacation might be delayed indefinitely. After seeing news about the Diamond Princess, Big Wind also accepted this reluctantly.

After a while, one of our friends invited us to a picnic. Although I didn’t really want to attend, I decided to ask Big Wind, seeing as the kids hadn’t played outside for more than half a year. If Big Wind said yes, I could still leave Small Wind at home under my husband’s care. After all, Small Wind liked to scratch around and was too small to know how to wear a mask. To my surprise, Big Wind declined to go, saying that we should wait till the pandemic improved. It was touching to see the child’s sensibility.

There was only one time when Big Wind had a breakdown, and that was during our staycation at Regal Airpot Hotel. That trip was to compensate for the cancelled cruise vacation. Unfortunately, the swimming pool was also closed because of the pandemic. Big Wind, who loved to swim, couldn’t control herself and began to cry like never before. It felt as if she had to express all her of frustration toward the past year. Luckily, there were other entertainments such as a pilot experience and dessert workshop during the vacation. Big Wind soon returned to her joyful self.

No one knows how long the extended vacation would last. Although being trapped at home can be frustrating, I hope my kids would grow up and remember the past year as a fantastic journey with their fellow humans.

