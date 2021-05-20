To continue her studies abroad, CC boarded a flight this week, leaving the place she calls home. Weighing on her heart is not just the city of Hong Kong, but also her father, Wan Yiu-sing.

Better known as Giggs, the 52-year-old radio host has been denied bail since February and faces a growing slew of charges, including money laundering and sedition under a colonial era law.

Over the past few months, CC visited her father at the detention center up to four times a week, making the most out of every 15-minute session. They wrote each other letters every day and never ran out of things to share. He detailed his life behind the bars, while she recounted her plans after graduation and her conversations with her boyfriend. Their close relationship has prompted queries and envy from Wan’s fellow inmates.

“He is more of a friend than a father,” said the 21-year-old in an interview days before her departure. “I can tell him my secrets and personal thoughts. He will discuss them with me open-mindedly.” CC recalled confiding in her father, when she was in her first relationship upon graduation from secondary school. He kept the secret between them and never told her mother.

When CC was still young, Wan often had to travel to mainland China on business trips and did not have much time for his family. Most of the parental responsibility fell on her mother, but Wan always cherished the time, however little, they could spend together.

“My father would put his favorite songs into my PSP. So growing up, all the songs I like were from his generation, including Air Supply’s ‘All Out Of Love’. Even till now, I still like to listen to Queen because of his influence,” said CC. Every weekend, he brought her to the Central Library in Causeway Bay, after which they would discuss what they have read.

He may not have achieved his childhood dream of playing in a band and becoming a singer, but he would support her in whatever she wants to do, as he assured her on a family trip to the U.K. when she was 14. “He repeatedly told me I wouldn’t have to rush to find a job upon graduation as the family didn’t need my support,” CC recalled. The most important thing is finding a job she likes, he reassured her. “Growing up, I always knew I could count on him for support,” she said in tears of gratitude.

His unconditional support didn’t imply there were no lows in their relationship. The father and daughter sometimes got into huge fights, where they would fling expletives at each other, CC recalled with a laugh. On one occasion, Wan, who was against dating in secondary school, forced her to break up with her puppy love and the teenage girl refused to speak to her father for half a year. “They are mirror images of each other. They have a very similar personality actually,” her mother pitched in.

The family’s lives were turned upside down after Wan was first arrested by national security agents in November 2020. He was released on bail after 39 hours of detention. A few months later, police officers visited once again to press official charges and Wan has been held in custody ever since.

For months, CC split her time between school and his legal trial. “A lot of people say I am more mature than they expected, but it’s only because I am forced to be a grown up. I wish I could be a carefree 21-year-old, like I was half a year ago. But I don’t have a choice,” CC said.

“My dad always says he is lucky to have me, but the fact is, I wouldn’t be who I am if not for him,” she added. “Proud of you, dad!”

The ordeal also revealed another side of Wan. “I didn’t think he would cry so easily. I also didn’t expect him to convert to Catholicism,” said CC, who was also baptized recently. But what really touched her the most is the number of friends who have showed up to assist him and his family, which is telling of his character.

It will be some time before she returns. “And I hope by the time I finish my studies, my dad can return to me,” she said.

