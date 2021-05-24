This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre, but for the first time, there may not be a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong.

Despite that, there are still other ways to commemorate the event, as the candlelight is now in people’s hearts, three former Beijing student leaders wanted by Chinese authorities told Apple Daily.

“To me, the Hong Kong rallies at Victoria Park is a huge spiritual encouragement,” said Wang Dan, founder of the U.S. think tank Dialogue China, who was a 20-year-old history student at Peking University in 1989.

Wang, who initiated a hunger strike and established a command unit at the Tiananmen Square, was later sentenced to four years in jail. After his early release, he received another lengthy sentence of 11 years for signing a petition, urging the Chinese government to apologize for the massacre.

The 52-year-old finds it a pity that the event, which Hong Kong organizers have insisted on holding every year, will disappear from history. June Fourth is a taboo for the Chinese Communist Party because of the message it carries. “It symbolizes the people’s pursuit of freedom and democracy, which stings the [regime]” Wang added.

Similar to the protest movement in 1989, the social movement in Hong Kong has lost momentum and fizzled out as leaders and politicians have either gone into exile or are locked up by authorities. But this is the natural cycle of a movement, said Wang. “We use all possible ways to keep our memories alive. This is Hong Kong people’s resistance against the rule of the CCP.”

“It is too early to say who will win or lose this battle,” he stressed.

Wu’er Kaixi, a student leader who fled abroad through Hong Kong, now lives in Taiwan, where he established his own political party. “As participants of June Fourth, we are grateful for friends worldwide who have not forgotten the incident,” said the 53-year-old.

“We are also concerned with the protests in Hong Kong, as they have long been our friends since 1989. The relationship isn’t merely based on mutual support, but also because we are bound by the same destiny,” Wu’er noted.

Apart from mourning the victims of the massacre, the annual vigil has also become an important event in Hong Kong’s democracy movement. “We care for the event not only because we were participants. We care because we support the democratization of Hong Kong and Hongkongers’ fight for freedom,” he stressed.

Wu’er also has a message for Hong Kong people: “Your efforts did not go to waste.” The world adopted a policy of appeasement towards China – even after the massacre, but Hong Kong has successfully turned that around and forced foreign governments to adjust their China policies, he added.

Zhou Fengsuo, another student leader forced into exile, takes responsibility for Beijing’s tightening grip on Hong Kong. “We did not finish our historic mission and failed to topple the authoritarian regime, which resulted in today’s situation and Hong Kong falling victim to the dictatorship,” he said.

Though he has moved to the U.S. for two decades, Zhou has not given up on his motherland and established Humanitarian China to assist other Chinese activists and dissidents. During the Umbrella Movement in 2014, when Zhou was still able to enter Hong Kong, he visited and spoke to protesters at Admiralty. “Now a lot of Hong Kong people are under threat,” he admitted.

“It is a disheartening situation as commemorating June Fourth should be our rights. The candlelight at Victoria Park symbolizes conscience and justice, and comforts the survivors and victims,” Zhou added. Despite that, he thanked Hong Kong people, especially those who have been jailed for taking part in last year’s vigil, which was banned on the grounds of public health.

The 54-year-old confessed he did not expect the path to democracy to be so long. “This is just the beginning of a long journey. No matter how dark it is, we persist in what we can do. The darkness will eventually pass,” he told Hong Kong people.

