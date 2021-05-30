Former Director of Broadcasting Cheung Man-yee once said, “Uncle Ray is a historical relic, a precious part of Hong Kong’s memory; if there are 100 things that represent Hong Kong, one of them has got to be Uncle Ray.”

Uncle Ray (Ray Cordeiro), who is 96 and of Portuguese descent, has witnessed Hong Kong’s changes over almost a century. A famed disc jockey of the highest level, he has won a plethora of awards and recognitions in his 71 years in the industry. In 1987, he was awarded the MBE by the Queen of England. In 2000, he was recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as “the most durable DJ in the world.” This highly respected godfather of music has recently retired on May 14.

After hosting the midnight show for decades, Uncle Ray’s new retreat from the limelight has not changed his life habits. He still sleeps until noon, therefore the interview was scheduled for 2 p.m. in Uncle Ray’s home close to RTHK. A residence of more than five decades, his living room is lined with long cabinets filled with more than 20,000 vinyl discs, as well as a few boxes of the newly released autobiography “All the Way with Ray”.

Flee from WWII, fermented bean curd on toast

Uncle Ray’s retired life is very simple. Every day, he autographs his autobiography for readers, and his greatest pursuit of life – good food, good sleep. “Scrambled eggs, the most important thing is to toast the bread. Don’t forget orange juice. I don’t eat much. The most important thing is enough sleep and enough food, makes dreams even better.” His breakfast is also his lunch. In particular, there is fermented bean curd on toast, a piece of his childhood memory of World War II. “I fled to Macao during the War. It was not easy to find food, and butter was expensive. We did not have money, so we bought fermented bean curd for our toasts. It was tolerable, once you get used to it.”

Uncle Ray has six siblings. He shares the same birthday and a great relationship with his mother, but she passed away early and was unable to witness her son’s success. This year marks the 70th anniversary of his mother’s death. He often thinks about his mother and believes that she has always been a guardian by his side. “Mom loves me the most. I was the youngest boy.” Uncle Ray stuttered as a child, and it was his mother’s gentle encouragement that got him over it, and he went on to become the excellent DJ he is. His love for music was also inspired by his mother, “in the refugee camp, I followed her when she worked in the kitchen. I loved playing the drums, and kept going with two chopsticks. Mom said, ‘Son, not so loud. My head hurts.’”

When Uncle Ray was five, his dad abandoned his wife and children for another woman. With six children to raise, life was hard for his mother. “Dad left with the woman who was a maid for the house. She acted like she was helping Mom, but in fact had her eyes on Dad, and eventually succeeded. Dad worked at HSBC. I had no idea how much he was making, but he gave Mom a few hundred dollars a month to raise several kids. It was not enough, so poor Mom had to help people mend clothes to earn a few bucks!”

During World War II, Uncle Ray was in his father’s custody, “Mom brought my sisters to Macao, and left me with Dad. Dad didn’t talk much. He didn’t show any anger or love.” Recalling how the other woman hurt his mother, Uncle Ray has never forgiven her. Years later, when Uncle Ray became famous, she looked for him again, “This woman has her ways around Dad and was nice to me. She really wanted me to date her relative (niece), but I had no feeling toward that girl. One day, when I opened my closet, I saw a black object sitting there. I knew it was black magic (gong tau, or tame head) that aimed to change my mind toward the girl. I quickly covered it with something. I did not say a word. I did not mention this to Dad.”

The connection with Mona Fong

Uncle Ray had a few love stories. His first love happened in a refugee camp, “The girlfriend was someone I hung out with. You know, I fell for her. We were on a boat, and I kissed her on the deck under the romantic moonlight. Her mom was very mad and screamed at her when she found out, and then we broke up.” In his autobiography, Uncle Ray mentioned two women – his first love, and Mona Fong. Describing his relationship with Mona Fong, he said, “We enjoyed being around each other and we connected in our hearts and minds.” The two actually had a secret relationship. “She was a singer at the time. I loved listening to her deep voice, that feeling of singing from the heart. Not every singer had this style. We got along. We hung out often, and became a couple. We were very happy together.” In his autobiography, Uncle Ray recalled that although the two shared a great relationship, Mona Fong had lofty ambitions and decided to go in a different direction. “Mona joined the Shaw brothers, and you all know the rest of the story. Our relationship evolved to a whole new level.” “To love and to be loved are both blessings. I am grateful for Mona’s love and support throughout. To have been able to be each other’s great friend, I have no regrets in this life!”

Although he’s had a few relationships, Uncle Ray admitted that he had never thought of marriage. “I had a few girlfriends. I was young, and just wanted to have fun. Dating was fun, and I did not consider marriage. I had too much to do and was busy making money. I thought marriage could come later and not urgent.” Now, although without a companion by his side in his old age, Uncle Ray has his beloved dog Bobo and godson Andy to take care of him. He is happy.

Since living in a refugee camp at a young age, Uncle Ray learned how to make a few bucks. “There was a doctor in the refugee camp who was treating a lot of older patients with trouble walking far to get the prescription. I thought, here’s a business idea. I would go and fill people’s prescriptions and earn 3 cents. Having money in my pocket made me happy, and so I began to make money.” After Liberation, he worked as a jailer in Stanley Prison, followed his father into HSBC, and later entered Radio Rediffusion before joining RTHK and began the broadcasting career that brought him a lifetime of pride.

Recounting the myriad of unforgettable events during his 71 of DJ life, one was the World Expo held in Osaka, Japan in 1970, when he received an invitation by the Hong Kong Information Services Department to take a group of Hong Kong artists and bands to participate in the event. “I said, this is huge. I wasn’t that smart, but I wasn’t stupid either. I immediately went to Tsang Fook Piano Co. to seek sponsorship for audio equipment. There were three artists who came with me to Japan: Joe Junior, Irene Ryder, and Michael Remedios.” During that time, the band members who came along were big names, including Norman Cheng (father of Ronald Cheng Chung-kei and lead guitarist for bands Teddy Robin and The Playboys), “there were dancing and drinking parties every Saturday in Japan. Back then, the other participating countries did not have a band. Hong Kong was the only one with a band, and that made us really popular.”

Interview with Rod Stewart that did not end well

Upon returning to Hong Kong, RTHK sent Uncle Ray to BBC to receive training for three months. During that time, he got to interview The Beatles. It is something that still gets him very excited half a century later. “The Beatles was the most famous at that time. I went up to the EMI office, and told a very elderly Englishman who was sitting there that I wanted to interview The Beatles. He called the manager, and it just happened that there was a press conference at 2:30 p.m. the following day. I was ecstatic! But crap, all I had were papers and a pen. EMI lent me a tape recorder, and I bought a copy of the magazine with them on the cover. At 2 p.m., the interview started. The first to appear was Paul McCartney, who asked me where I came from. He asked for the magazine, and I got him to autograph it for me. All four autographs from The Beatles for me. It was worth a lot of money, and I was very happy.”

Uncle Ray’s chance meeting with another super celebrity, Rod Stewart, however, did not end so well. “Rod Stewart came to Hong Kong for a show. He liked football. He had three interviews. The first girl did not know him well, and her questions made Rod Stewart unhappy; the second boy also did not ask very good questions, and Rod Stewart was impatient to get to his football game; I was the third, and he gave me two minutes. I told him I did not need his two minutes and walked away. He was embarrassed. People said they had never seen Uncle Ray this mad.”

In the many glorious years of his life, Uncle Ray won a cornucopia of awards, among which his favorite was the MBE title. “It was because I could go to Britain to receive the award from the Queen. I was not allowed to get too close, or speak too much. The Queen was very polite, and asked where I was from. I said Hong Kong. She responded that she had been to Hong Kong two months ago and loved the place. I said you could come again. She said, ‘I will.’”

Anticipating his 100th birthday party in the Hong Kong Coliseum

After 71 years at a single job, he finally retired at the grand old age of 96. “It was something I really wanted to do because there was not one DJ at RTHK who could pick the songs I love. I am not arrogant. I am really good! Hahaha! Many listeners have been following me for forty, fifty years. I have left them behind, which saddens me and saddens them at the same time. I am old. Turning 96 this year is not to be taken lightly. I know I need to retire and let others have the chance, even if I do miss it.” Ten years ago, he was admitted to the hospital for heart surgery. Fortunately, his health conditions are fine at the moment. In the end, old age makes him tired easily. There were times in the recent two years when his blood pressure dropped to as low as 80 after his show. “Sometimes I get very tired and even nauseated at work, and knew that I was not doing so great and needed a place to lay down for a bit.”

Uncle Ray, who has lived for close to a century, has already planned his 100th birthday celebration. “I did give it some thoughts: when I turn 100, I will throw a party in the Hong Kong Coliseum. I am not going to sing, but the singers I support will all sing on stage. Four more years. I am most excited about my 100th party in the Hong Kong Coliseum. Hahaha.” Growing up with Hong Kong, Uncle Ray witnessed many historical events and changes, including World War II, the 1967 Riots, the 1997 Handover, SARS in 2003, not to mention social movements in recent years and the Covid epidemic. “There is only one Hong Kong. No other place can be like Hong Kong. I call it blessed and lucky. If you love Hong Kong, love Uncle Ray as well. I truly love Hong Kong, and many Hongkongers truly love Hong Kong as well. Let me tell you one thing: 12 years ago I considered moving to America. My younger sister was in America and I could move there. I had waited for 12 years, and finally the U.S. consul contacted me that my application had been approved. I said now that you’re asking me to go, I’m not going. Just cancel it. There are so many things happening in America right now, why would I go? Hong Kong is much better. I’m a Hongkonger.”

