Second Opinion︱The World Didn’t End with Trump　（Mark Simon）

This past week in Japan, the most important diplomatic and security meeting in more than a decade in Asia took place when four nations joined together in the common cause of regional peace and security. Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, met as members of what is known as the“Quad”, an informal grouping of allies worried about the militant rise of China.

Last month in Brussels, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that in 2019, nine countries were now spending the military alliances agreed upon 2% of GDP on defense, up from only three nations in 2014. All told by 2024, the increase in military spending for NATO would be just over USD $340 million. A strengthening of commitment the alliance has not seen since the 1980s.

In the Middle East, peace is breaking out, with Israel setting peace accords with Bahrain and the UAE, while forever US enemy Iran is under pressure, but not attacking US Navy boats. In Iraq, it’s not a great situation, but democracy is holding. Further east in Afghanistan, again, not peaceful, but no worse than in 2015. Oh, and one other point. NO NEW WARS!

Let’s face it, the end for Trump’s run as President may be near, but as we look back, and even forward, it’s obvious that the, “end is near” doomsday talk of a Trump presidency in 2016 and 2017 was spectacularly incorrect. Not certain Trump should win a Noble Prize, but without a doubt the US diplomatic elites have acted like small children in not recognizing and being honest that Trump was not the problem they forecast.

Yes, early on Trump was a mess in foreign policy. His first pick for Secretary of State, an oilman named Tillerson, was a disaster. His National Security staff was all over the place. Trump had no direction other than doing trade deals, and world leaders openly scorned him, some still do.

Well, he learned. It was painful to watch, and, as with all Trump, it was hard to know what would happen next. Yet here we are, progress on more fronts than Obama ever had, and once again. No new wars. Not a shabby record when we consider most of Washington, DC, expected Trump to run out of town on the back of a Russian collusion investigation.

Here in Taiwan, and in Hong Kong most folks are happy with the Trump administration. Now, not for a second do I think Hong Kongers and Taiwanese consider Donald Trump their kind of politician. Trump is a pain in the ass, and does not engender love and warmth. But when in a foxhole, you don’t worry if your commander is an ass, you are just thankful he knows how to direct artillery.

At this stage, October 9th, I don’t see Trump making it. Just too hard and he is his own worst enemy. It’s odd that in survey after survey people say they think he will do a better job than Joe Biden on most issues, but still, they will vote to remove him. That is a special kind of dislike.

Ironically, and a bit amusing, Trump has made the case against his own election by showing that if even, he, Donald Trump, can get an economy to hum and keep the peace on foreign policy, then an old fella like Joe Biden certainly can.

That’s a bet that may not work out well for the United States. Biden is obviously weakened and not in his prime. With a long track record of being wrong on most major foreign policy issues, the world will be a bit more dangerous for Americans when Biden is sworn in.

You can be sure, we will quickly find out how much more dangerous the world will be, as Kim Jong-un, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping, are gonna line up to test Biden and his staff of lobbyists and think tankers.

We all hope all remains peaceful in 2021 and onwards, but if it doesn’t, and if Joe Biden is in office. It’s not on Donald Trump, as he left the ship in tact, not aground, and sailing on course.

