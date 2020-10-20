網上論壇︱Who Lost Hong Kong？　（Mark L. Clifford, Former editor-in-chief of the SCMP）

Who bears responsibility for wrecking what had been one of the world’s most vibrant and open cities? Who snuffed out the light of liberty in a place that had been a beacon for freedom-loving Chinese everywhere?

The chief culprit is Xi Jinping and his Communist Party confederates. If an honest debate could be had in Xi’s China, hard questions would be posed about why Hong Kong, a place known as much for making money as for its tradition of peaceful protests now requires a central government response increasingly like that adopted in Tibet and Xinjiang.

Beijing might ask itself why its record in picking Hong Kong leaders for the last 23 years is zero out of four. It might ask if the imposition of a new national security law that transplants mainland legal procedures and mainland security agents to the territory is a justified response to Hong Kong people’s demand China live up to its pledges that their way of life be protected for 50 years following the 1997 handover by Britain.

Xi might ask why Beijing has backtracked from the goal of allowing Hong Kong people simply to elect their own mayor and city council.

Xi isn’t likely to ask for this kind of debate. Xi’s hard-edged authoritarianism is all the more reason for us to ask some hard questions about the leadership in Washington.

How much was President Trump responsible for losing Hong Kong? For losing Hong Kong as a place of freedom and liberty, where its people had a chance of speaking freely without worrying about the midnight knock at the door?

Make no mistake about it: The midnight knock is here in my Hong Kong. It arrived on Trump’s watch.

For all Trump’s tough talk, his administration’s missteps have allowed Xi Jinping to tighten his grip on Hong Kong hard and fast. Trump has acted not as a great leader, but a great enabler.

Trump’s comments on Hong Kong have been inconsistent and contradictory, giving Xi the confidence to act ruthlessly with little fear of U.S. pushback.

Trump has lurched from appeasement to confrontation and back again to appeasement. “I don’t want to get involved,” John Bolton reported the president saying in June 2019. “We have human rights problems too.” Two months later he said, “I have ZERO doubt that if President Xi wants to quickly and humanely solve the Hong Kong problem, he can do it.”

Trump’s unctuous behavior toward Xi should repel freedom-loving people everywhere. During 2019′s summer of democracy, Trump bowed to a request from Xi to keep quiet about the protests in Hong Kong. Two months later, when Chinese tanks were deployed in the border city of Shenzhen in 2019, Trump cowered, retreating behind anodyne statements: it is a “very tough situation” and “I just hope it gets solved,” the president said. “I’m also standing with President Xi,” Trump proclaimed in November, after both houses of the U.S. Congress, in a rare show of bipartisanship, passed the 2019 Human Rights and Democracy Act, a bill that Trump reluctantly and belatedly signed. “He is a friend of mine. He is an incredible guy.”

Trump’s degradation of alliances means that no effective coalition has opposed China’s imposition of a draconian national security law on Hong Kong. Beijing’s unease about response to the law was evident in its decision to release the text only at 11 p.m. on June 30, an hour before it was due to take effect.

Trump’s executive order effectively ending Hong Kong’s special status separate from China and steps to sanction Chinese officials are too little, too late to make a difference. Trump then squandered an opportunity at an ensuing Rose Garden press conference to hold China accountable for its actions, choosing instead to spend most of his time trashing Joe Biden. Trump doesn’t care about human rights in Hong Kong – or perhaps anywhere else – and he is afraid of autocrats like Xi Jinping. Xi knows that and he is taking Trump for a ride. Xi Jinping has made his move on Hong Kong and gotten away with it.

Trump’s transactional approach to alliances has made it virtually impossible to confront Beijing. The task of creating a unified approach on Hong Kong has been made more difficult by the fact that, as the last Governor of Hong Kong, Chris Patten, recently wrote: “the so-called leader of the west, the present American president, doesn’t seem to believe very much in alliances.”

The hundreds of American flags that pro-democracy demonstrators carried at last year’s demonstrations testified to a belief in the ideals of freedom and liberty American represents. The Trump hats many demonstrators wore reflected a very personal belief in the president. Sadly, the president’s ineffective actions have disappointed Hong Kongers' trust in both the President Trump and the country.

Trump has treated the 7.5 million people who live in what was one of the world’s freest and most open cites as pawns for success in securing a trade deal with China. The trade deal hasn’t amounted to much. And Hong Kong as a place of freedom is gone. This outcome is, sadly, in keeping with the results of a president who has coddled dictators from Moscow to Istanbul, from Budapest to Beijing. The people of Hong Kong are among those who are now paying the price.

