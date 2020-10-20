Second Opinion︱Hunter Biden and Michael Lin’s China & Taiwan Grift　（Mark Simon）

Correlation is not causation, yet the ground between the two is ample space for con men to find profit.

In April 2011 Taiwanese businessman Michael Lin brought Hunter Biden to Taiwan. The agenda was seeking out investors along with meals with Kuomintang (KMT) activists based on what we learned from those present, and photos of the gatherings. It quickly became quite clear few went to meet Hunter Biden. Most went to meet the son of the vice-president of the United States.

Four months later in August of 2011 DPP presidential candidate Tsai Ing-weng went on the normal pre-Taiwan election trip to Washington, DC. to meet the Obama/Biden administration and get the US seal of approval. It didn’t go the way Tsai expected.

In an incredibly rare move, Evan Medeiros of the National Security Council (NSC), through an NSC public affairs officer, planted a story with the Financial Times that the United States was not impressed with Tsai and saw a danger in China-Taiwan relations if she was elected.

Hunter Biden and Michael Lin had no input nor influence in the Mederios call. I have spoken with a former senior foreign service officer who was intimately familiar with the trip. I also spoke with individuals close to Tsai. All have the same story. It matches well with my recollection at the time, and afterwards in examining what happened.

Tsai blew it. She had a bad visit as she brought too many independence advocates. This was a big no-no for the US at the time. Even Tsai knew it was a bad visit, which she corrected four years later when Tsai took a crew to Washington that was completely acceptable to the US.

Yet, inside what I think is a very tight and truthful denial that Hunter Biden did not influence Tsai getting the knife, there was still massive room for a grift.

Hunter Biden came to Taiwan in April of 2011. The Obama/Biden administration slammed the door shut on Tsai in August. What grifter is not going to find room inside that incident to drop hints they had an impact? If Hunter Biden and Michael Lin are anything, it’s grifters.

Two people I spoke with said Michael Lin had let people know that Hunter was helpful. One other said he had heard from others Lin was claiming Hunter could help on future projects based on Hunter’s connections. It’s not a reach to believe, even without Lin saying anything. Why wouldn’t Lin claim it? How do you refute it? What’s in Hunter’s interest to reach out and say, “Hey, no, not me. No juice here”.

We have tried to ask Michael Lin about conversations we had with other people who were left with the impression after talking to Lin that Hunter came through. Mr. Lin remains in China, whether by his own choice or as a guest of the government we don’t know. What we do know is that after Taiwan 2011, the Hunter & Lin show arrived in China.

I’ll save everybody the boring Chinese cultural lesson of “guanxi”. Although it’s a bit annoying when the New York Times (NYT) and Wall Street Journal (WSJ) declare the brothel of influence peddling and financially questionable arrangments that are readily documented with Hunter Biden and Michael Lin to be free of sin, without checking the upstairs rooms.

The argument that the Chinese were the mark or Hunter Biden was the prize is open for debate. I have not read anything on Ukraine, and I refuse to watch Hunter Biden’s drug and sex tapes. If anything I think the release of those tapes did nothing but muddy the waters and allow us to be diverted from what are common sense questions.

We have been following the career of Mr. Lin. As far as I can tell managing an Arby’s is beyond his level of competence. As for Hunter, what, of his life experiences, would qualify him to run a US $2 billion fund, made up of cash from Chinese state owned firms? I can think of one qualification. Dad.

Folks, this isn’t some new act we have never seen before. Hunter is not the first to exploit his bloodline. Billy Carter and the Libyans; Neil Bush, who is still active in China; the Clinton Foundation; and the granddaddy grifter of all, Henry Kissinger. I think it’s pretty safe to say we know the business model of Hunter Biden & Co.

Which brings us to Joe Biden. We know Biden’s brothers are not shy about doing business in the shadow of their famous brother. We also know that Joe Biden took great interest in the careers of his sons, to the point of reportedly calling Hunter’s Navy commanders to tell them what a good job Hunter said they were doing. It defies logic and Biden’s own claims as a good father not to consider he and Hunter discussed Hunter’s trips abroad, his work, and yes, landing a US $2 billion investor.

The October 22nd non-denial denial by a Biden campaign spokesperson about the family not owning any shares in Chinese companies didn’t help set things to rest. No comment on fees and no comment on offshore companies?

I don’t know about laptops or Ukraine antics, but I do know that by every reasonable standard, Joe Biden’s involvement with Hunter on all and anything China needs to be vetted. It worked out fine here in Taiwan.

I think Biden is going to win, but this issue will not go away. It will follow Biden to the White House, and it will not become the Obama citizenship issue that the NYT and WSJ hope for.

The future son of a future president made a fortune off deals with the world’s most repressive regime that is our greatest adversary. It’s not unfair to say the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have money hooks into Hunter Biden. Even Hunter Biden admits the business relationship. It also defies honesty to think that money had any market purpose other than to gain access to the son of Joe Biden. The question that is coming, whether the elite media want it or not; was access to Joe Biden part of Hunter’s value to his CCP investors?

