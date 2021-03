A defendant, Wong Siu Cheong 黃兆昌, aged 38, was charged with criminal damage as he threw cone to police car during the protest against the amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance 《逃犯條例》 outside MTR Prince Edward Station on 31st October 2019. He was found guilty. Photo shows Wong Siu Cheong in prisoner car outside West Kowloon Law Courts Building.