(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 06, 2019 People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. - The storybook caused a public debate in Hungary between the politicians as the collection is being on well-known tales but the book's main characters are drawn from marginalised and disadvantaged minorities, including the LGBT community. It was published by a Hungarian lesbian association. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)
明日是「國際不再恐同日」31周年，民主黨今舉行記招，指港府過去多年在性別平權工作毫無寸進，要求政府牽頭發展，並建議設立更多性別友善廁所，及就訂立性傾向歧視法等進行公眾諮詢。
2014年成立性別承認跨部門工作小組 至今無寸進
民主黨性別平權委員會主席鄒穎恒、副主席莫建成和委員葉梓傑今天（16日）出席記招時，戴上代表性別平權的「彩虹口罩」，又以「自由戀愛無對錯 性別平權不要施」、「欺凌歧視勿縱容 立法保護性小眾」為口號。
鄒穎恒指，本港的性小眾至今仍受歧視，但政府的態度如「講咗當做咗」，過去多年在性別平權工作毫無寸進。
她舉例指，自2013年終審法院裁定W案的司法覆核勝訴後，港府雖成立性別承認跨部門工作小組，2017年設立公眾諮但至今仍沒結果。
莫建成亦舉例指，有性小眾上洗手間時被歧視及被趕，指港府在性別平權上落後於人，認為政府要牽頭發展，並由上而下地鼓勵民間協助推動。
4項建議包括訂立性別承認法
民主黨今提出4項建議，包括建議政府在公共設施設立更多性別友善廁所；制訂公眾教育政策；就訂立有關性傾向歧視條例及性別承認法等進行諮詢；及為同性伴侶締結供法理權益。另於今明兩天在民主黨Facebook專頁播出有關推動性別平權的短片。
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：