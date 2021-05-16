(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 06, 2019 People walk under the giant rainbow flag in front of the parliament building in Budapest downtown during the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Pride Parade in the Hungarian capital. - The storybook caused a public debate in Hungary between the politicians as the collection is being on well-known tales but the book's main characters are drawn from marginalised and disadvantaged minorities, including the LGBT community. It was published by a Hungarian lesbian association. (Photo by ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)