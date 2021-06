Five defendants, including Tse Wai Lok 謝煒洛 (21), Au Cheuk Hei 區倬僖 (21), Wu Yiu Sang 胡耀生 (48), Leung Hing Chun 梁馨駿 (20) and Yeung Cheuk Wing 楊卓穎 (20), were charged with unlawful assembly as they joined the protest against the amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance《逃犯條例》at Argyle Street in Mong Kok on 20th October 2019. Au Cheuk Hei leaves Kowloon City Law Courts Building.