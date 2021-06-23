Please see English version at the end of the article.

感謝讀者對《蘋果》的支持。《蘋果》網頁和應用程式，在香港時間6月23日晚上11:59分起將停止運作。

停止自動續訂

《蘋果動新聞》全部訂閱計劃在即日起停止自動續訂，即是不會繼續收取下期費用，並停止接受新訂閱，敬請留意。

我們現正諮詢法律意見，如有最新消息，將會再通知訂戶。

感謝各位訂戶支持

《蘋果》感謝讀者、訂戶、廣告客戶及香港人一直以來的厚愛和支持。在此別過，珍重。

查詢

如有任何問題或查詢，可參閱常見問題和條件及細則，或歡迎聯絡顧客服務主任：

電郵：cs@nextdigital.com.hk

網上：Facebook Messenger 特快客服，請按此

電話：+852 2623-9985

服務時間：（香港時間）

星期一至五 上午10時至晚上6時

星期六、星期日及公眾假期休息

（非服務時間的查詢將於翌日回覆）

Dear subscribers

Thank you for supporting Apple Daily. We are sad to inform you that Apple Daily’s web and app content will no longer be accessible no later than Wednesday 23 June 2021, 2359 HKT.

We are ceasing all new subscriptions today, all current subscriptions will not be renewed..

Apple Daily would like to thank all of our readers, subscribers, advertisers, and Hongkonger for your loyal support.

If you have enquiry, please contact us:

Facebook Messenger

cs@nextdigital.com.hk

+852 2623-9985

Good luck, and goodbye.