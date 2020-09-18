Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee among 15 activists up in court over pro-democracy protests

Fifteen pro-democracy activists including Jimmy Lai, founder of Apple Daily publisher Next Digital, and prominent politician Martin Lee, appeared in court on Friday to face charges related to their involvement with several mass protests last year.

The defendants were met by cheers from a small group of supporters as they arrived for the afternoon hearing at West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts. The case was originally to have been heard at District Court but had to move venue due to the large number of defendants. Outside, the supporters chanted several slogans made popular during last year’s protests, including “There are no rioters, there’s only tyranny,” and “Five demands, not one less.”

Mass protests kicked off in June last year when the government refused to withdraw a proposed law that would have allowed Hongkongers to be extradited to mainland China to stand trial. The authorities later gave in to the demand, but by then the protests had snowballed, frequently descending into violence that paralyzed large areas of the city for months. Widespread vandalism, arson and throwing of petrol bombs on the part of protesters was met with escalating use of pepper spray, rubber bullets and live rounds as police raised their level of violence.

Police rounded up the 15 in April, accusing them of organizing and taking part in some of the larger unauthorized assemblies between August and October.

Presiding judge Justin Ko agreed to split the case into four proceedings that would see smaller groups of defendants in court at any one time.

The first, relating to a protest on Aug. 18, is due to begin on Feb. 16 next year and go on for 10 days.

Also on trial are former lawmakers Yeung Sum, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung, Au Nok-hin, Sin Chung-kai, Cyd Ho, Leung Yiu-chung and Margaret Ng, as well as veteran activists Richard Tsoi, Raphael Wong, Figo Chan and Avery Ng.

