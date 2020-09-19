Chinese air force video simulates attack on US military base for the first time

A video released by China’s air force on its official WeChat account showing the simulation of a bomber aircraft attacking a U.S. military base in Guam is set to further deepen tensions between the two countries.

The video posted on Saturday has drawn the immediate attention of the international community as it is the first time the People’s Liberation Army has displayed visuals targeting a U.S. military facility.

The footage includes real-life recordings and 3D animations showing the entire process of an attack mission by the H-6K bomber aircraft. The video begins with the bomber preparing for takeoff at the PLA’s air force base, before it approaches and secures a target, then fires a missile. A huge fireball is shown in the video as smoke emerges from the bombsite after the airstrike. The H-6K then safely returns to the base under the cover of several J-11 jet fighters.

In the original video, the target was shown as a satellite image of a U.S. military base in Guam, according to pro-Beijing news outlet Duowei News. That image was later removed from the footage but other images in the video still provided clues that the target was a U.S military base in Guam.

The PLA has recently flexed its military capabilities as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to intensify. It has held a series of drills in the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East China Sea and the South China Sea in August alone.

The PLA has not been shy with details of its H-6K bomber, which featured heavily in promotional materials that were published by Chinese military media outlets on Aug. 24.

H-6K bombers can carry both air-to-surface missiles and cruise missiles with a combat radius of 3,500km. It has frequently appeared above the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and West Pacific Ocean in recent months as the strongest offensive weapon in China’s deterrence strategy.

