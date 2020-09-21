PLA missile target found floating in Chinese waters

A giant military target, which was believed to be a part of a Chinese missile, was found floating in the waters and later dragged to the shore by members of the public, according to a video that has gone viral on social media.

A giant orange balloon-like object with bold red simplified Chinese writings that read “missile target, stay away immediately” was tossed and turned by the waves. Two young men tried to drag it ashore by pulling the rope attached to it.

The target was believed to have fallen off from a missile of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and dropped into the waters. There was no mention of where exactly it was discovered.

The video has drawn mockery from netizens, saying the military officers could not even tie the rope tight. Some warned those who picked it up that the soaked target might backfire.

Since August, the PLA has reportedly conducted a series of drills with live rounds in the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea, East China Sea and South China Sea. They have also held combat drills near the Taiwan Strait for three consecutive days during the Taiwan visit of U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach last week.

