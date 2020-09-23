Huawei says supply chain under attack following US sanctions

Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei said its supply chain was under attack after the United States imposed sanctions that restricted its access to chips, bringing uncertainty to its development of mobile phones.

The company was still assessing its reserves, as it only put in the last pile of chips into its stocks in mid-September when the sanctions kicked in, Huawei Chairman Guo Ping said at an event in Shanghai on Wednesday.

U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm was lobbying for Washington to lift sales restrictions to Huawei, said Guo, who added that Huawei would be happy to use Qualcomm’s chips.

Huawei will continue with its globalized and diverse procurement strategy, and is looking into partnerships with other phone producers, Guo added.

The company also faces other challenges, including its banning from the 5G networks in several countries that have cited security concerns.

David Wang, an executive director at Huawei, said the security for 5G would require “rational standards” instead of standards set by a certain country. Huawei had yet to see any adverse impact on its global 5G plans, he added.

Responding to Huawei cutting down its Australia-based operations from 1,200 staff to fewer than 200, Wang said the Australian market was small and would not be Huawei’s focus. Huawei would put their limited resources to serve the interests of customers who truly require their services, he said.

Wang said Huawei’s development is stable and its human resources policy would also remain stable in the near future. There were no plans to adjust the direction of its businesses, he added.

