Oct. 1 march to support detained Hongkongers unlikely to be approved, says organizers

Protest organizer Civil Human Rights Front has admitted the chances of a potential protest march on Oct. 1 being approved by Hong Kong police remained slim, after its meeting with authorities lasted only 15 minutes.

The CHRF — who organized mass anti-government protests last year — proposed the procession as a way to urge for mainland China’s release of 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen for more than a month. They had been caught at sea by mainland authorities when allegedly fleeing to Taiwan. CHRF convener Jimmy Sham said it would try every means to secure their release.

But the meeting with the police was attended by very few officers and only lasted 15 minutes. Sham criticized the police for only hosting the meeting as a formality to create a false impression that Hongkongers still possessed the freedom of assembly. Sham said the police had asked how the march — to coincide on the same day as mainland China’s National Day — could fulfil public gathering requirements, without requesting any further details.

Although the police did not raise any opposition to the march, Sham remained pessimistic about obtaining approval. He said Hongkongers had lost their rights to participate in lawful marches for the past nine months, as the government used the COVID-19 pandemic to eradicate opposition voices.

The CHRF would not hold the march if it was banned, staying true to its own charter about not going ahead with unlawful marches, according to Sham. He urged Hongkongers to be careful on the city’s streets on Oct. 1, accusing the police of potentially abusing its powers by issuing fines to anyone.

Sham said the CHRF would place an advertisement in Apple Daily newspaper on Oct. 1 in the form of a wearable badge, so people could cut it out and wear it on the streets in protest.

