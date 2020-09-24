Joshua Wong arrested under the now partially unconstitutional mask ban

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong was arrested when reporting to the Central Police Station on Thursday afternoon. The latest arrest is related to an unauthorized assembly on Oct. 5 last year, where hundreds took to the streets in outrage against the controversial mask ban rolled out by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

The 23-year-old was accused of violating the anti-mask law, according to a tweet from his account. He is now making a witness statement in the company of his lawyer.

71-year-old activist Koo Sze-yiu, who had a doctor appointment at the hospital in the afternoon, was also arrested at his home by officers from the crime unit. His arrest was also related to an unauthorized assembly on Oct. 5. The veteran pro-democracy activist was taken to Cheung Sha Wan Division Police Station to make a statement.

The Court of Appeal has in April ruled that Hong Kong’s ban on wearing masks is partially unconstitutional, after the High Court found the law unconstitutional and restricting fundamental rights last November.

