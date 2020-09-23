Chinese soldier sacked and shamed for sharing military-related photos

A Chinese soldier from a coastal-defense unit responsible for the Taiwan Strait was sacked and publicly disciplined after he allegedly shared military-related photos and information via mobile messaging apps, according to mainland news reports.

The private first class soldier, who was identified only by his surname of Chen, was forced on stage during an educational session on mobile phone security held by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theater Command, which deals with the strait, said China’s hawkish state-run tabloid Global Times.

Chen’s badges and insignia were removed in front of his peers as army officials announced disciplinary actions and warned other soldiers to exercise caution when using their mobile devices.

A video of Chen apologizing and signing a letter of repentance was also shown during the session, the report said.

Chen had allegedly bought a second-hand mobile phone without permission and used it to share photos involving military secrets on messaging apps WeChat and QQ with family members and friends.

Investigations also showed Chen had exposed his identity as a soldier on mobile games. His actions caused classified intelligence to be leaked, the report said.

Chen’s superiors were also disciplined, with one being suspended from duties for three months, according to the report.

After the penalties were announced, soldiers at the educational session were ordered to discuss Chen’s case among themselves.

Chen’s public disciplining coincides with the PLA Eastern Theater Command’s recent spate of drills and live-round exercises in recent months. Such activities have led to growing tensions between the mainland and Taiwan.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play