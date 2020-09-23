Hong Kong BN(O) holders to be able to bring children and grandchildren to the UK

British National (Overseas) passport holders from Hong Kong will be able to move their grandchildren to the United Kingdom under a newly updated policy.

The U.K. allows Hong Kong families to enter the country by “Leave Outside The Rules” even before the BN(O) Visa — which allows Hong Kong citizens to live and work in the U.K. for five years — becomes available next January.

The British government on Tuesday updated the visa’s online guidance page, which stated that a BN(O) holder who goes to the U.K. using LOTR would be able to bring an adult child born on or after July 1, 1997, who normally lives with them. Also eligible is the adult child’s partner or child under the age of 18.

The updated policy means that Hong Kong BN(O) holders would be able to bring three generations of their families to the U.K. To enjoy the LOTR benefits, BN(O) holders must show the full birth certificates, adoption certificates or court orders — such as special guardianship orders — of their children and grandchildren.

Adult children must also show marriage or civil partnership certificates with their spouses or civil partners. If they are unmarried, they must show proof of cohabitation in a relationship for at least two years.

While under LOTR, individuals can live, work and study in the U.K. for six months but would not be able to enjoy social welfare. They can later apply for the Hong Kong BN(O) Visa from within the U.K., when it is available. After staying for five years and getting indefinite leave to remain, they can obtain citizenship after staying for one more year.

A Hong Kong resident who only gave his name as Law entered the U.K. on Sept. 8 with LOTR. He said it was good for the U.K. to allow the children and grandchildren of BN(O) holders to also enter the country.

“This can save a lot of Hongkongers. Under the national security law, the legal grounds for breaking the law are vague. The more people that can leave, the better,” he said.

Under the new policy, the requirement for LOTR eligibility was also changed from individuals who “normally live in Hong Kong” to those who “normally live in Hong Kong or the U.K.” This means that Hongkongers staying in the U.K. with other types of visas, such as study or work visas, could also apply for LOTR if they fulfil BN(O) visa requirements.

Those applying for LOTR can prove they usually live in Hong Kong or the U.K. with various documents, including Hong Kong medical cards, voter’s cards, tax records and records of rent or mortgage payments.

Also required is proof of adequate financial support. Other than bank statements and salaries, individuals can show evidence of regular income that will continue while in the U.K., such as investment, pension payments or receipts of overseas educational grants.

