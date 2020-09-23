Live chat with Jimmy Lai this Thursday

Next Digital founder Jimmy Lai will continue to go live 9 a.m. this Thursday (Sep. 24) on Twitter to discuss Hong Kong’s political situation and future with netizens.

Last week, Lai, together with guest host Mark Clifford, former editor-in-chief of South China Morning Post, was joined by American writer-cum-journalist Claudia Rosett. The three discussed how the Wuhan virus has impacted the United States and globally, calling it a Chinese “Pearl Harbor” event that exposed the reality of China to the rest of the world. In the latter half of the live chat, netizen Bill called in from Toronto, Canada, to seek Lai’s perspective on the future of China’s political system. Lai believes that “knowledge is power.” When the people in China are enlightened by Western values, the regime will not be able to lay hands on their knowledge. China will see changes in the future.

At 9 a.m. on Thursday HKT (9 p.m. on Wednesday EST), Lai will go live again with Clifford continuing on as the guest host, and will be joined by Thomas J. Shattuck, a Research Associate in the Asia Program at the Foreign Policy Research Institute. Shattuck received his MA in International Studies from National Chengchi University. He has a deep understanding of the political situation in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, and his articles have appeared on Washington Post, the National Interest, Taipei Times, and Philadelphia Inquirer.

After an initial discussion, Lai will take questions from netizens and continue face-to-face interactions on Zoom.

Netizens can use the following link to join Jimmy Lai on Zoom.

