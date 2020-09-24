Health expert urges no rush for COVID vaccine given medical diplomacy

While countries including China and the U.S. engage in a global race for coronavirus vaccine, health experts have urged the public not to rush for vaccinations and be cautious against potential side effects.

According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, as of Sept. 17, there are currently over 182 COVID-19 vaccine candidates under development, nine of which are in the third phase of clinical trials and four are developed by China.

Russia became the first country to roll out a vaccine, approving it before it passed the third phase of clinical trials. It also did not announce the number of participants of the first two phases of the trials.

Two coronavirus vaccines developed by Chinese state-backed drug firm China National Biotec Group are currently under review for “conditional regulatory approval,” South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

If approved, the price of the two-dose vaccine is at most 600 yuan (US$88). It will be slightly more expensive than the vaccines developed by U.S. biotech firm Moderna and Germany company BioNTech, which are priced at HK$248-286 (US$32-36) and HK$152 per dose respectively.

Developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, which has taken at least 976,000 lives and disrupted economies across the world, has become the latest battleground of global competition and power struggle.

While a large number of COVID-19 vaccinations are being developed, WHO would only recommend two to three in the end, said Hong Kong pulmonologist Lam Bing. “The effects and safety of the recommended vaccines will be guaranteed. They are also likely to have similar ingredients. The only difference lies in the manufacturing method,” said Lam.

What’s more concerning is how soon one should receive vaccinations. Even though vaccines may have passed the third phase of trials, further observations are required to find out if there are any potential long-term side effects.

“I’m more concerned about its safety in the long run. If you are not considered at high risk, it’s no need to rush for vaccination,” said Lam. He stressed the importance to strike a balance between safety and effectiveness. “Vaccines are for healthy people to reduce the risk of infection.”

As part of Beijing’s vaccine diplomacy, UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais became the first in the country to receive a vaccine developed by Chinese drug maker Sinopharm. UAE has authorized the emergency use of the vaccine and medical staff on the frontline will be among the first to receive vaccinations.

