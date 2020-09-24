Britain may strike Beijing-loyal lawmaker from legal register

Pro-Beijing legislator Junius Ho will be prosecuted by the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal and may potentially be struck from the U.K. register, Luke de Pulford, a member of the British Conservative Party’s Human Rights Commission announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

The substantive hearing is scheduled on Dec. 14-18, according to the screenshot of an email de Pulford received from the tribunal.

“I’m delighted that the SRA took this case seriously and have taken this rare step. People who spout hate, incite violence and encourage authoritarianism have no place practicing law in the U.K.,” said de Pulford, who described the case as “a little piece of good news for Hong Kong.”

De Pulford has in the past successfully campaigned to strip Ho of his honorary doctorate from his alma mater Anglia Ruskin University. The university revoked his degree last October, saying the lawmaker’s conduct had caused “increasing concern.”

The controversial lawmaker has been widely criticized for his use of inflammatory language and was seen shaking hands with triads involved in last year’s 7.21 Yuen Long thug attack on the night.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play