It’s official: Food wastage in Hebei province will draw fines of up to US$1470

Hebei in northern China will become the first province to regulate food wastage since Chinese President Xi Jinping in August issued an order to exercise prudence in eating.

The crackdown takes special aim at broadcasting, television and social media platforms, banning operators from producing or disseminating gluttonous or vomit-inducing behaviors and messages about food going to waste.

Offenders may be warned, fined or ordered to suspend their business, according to the draft regulations, which will be implemented from Nov. 1.

The upcoming rules align with Xi’s call in August for a campaign to tackle the “shocking and distressing” problem of food waste and to “maintain a sense of crisis about food security.”

Hebei’s new regulations also cover hosts of wedding banquets and other feasts. Dishes served to diners should be simple and appropriate.

The catering industry is to take measures to promote moderate consumption and prevent food wastage, such as by providing set menus and half-priced meals at half the usual portion.

Government officials and state-owned enterprises are called to take the lead in encouraging environmentally friendly consumption and a green diet. Feasts are forbidden if held in conjunction with government meetings or training sessions. Schools must carry out “Clean Your Plate” campaigns and encourage student participation.

A complaint and reporting system will be set up across schools, the tourism industry, and government departments above the county level to expose cases of violation.

Penalties are in place for non-compliance. Catering operators who fail to set up the required system or display posters in their restaurants to remind customers against food wastage will receive an order to undertake immediate remedial action. Further non-compliance may warrant fines ranging from 100 yuan to 500 yuan (US$15 to US$73).

Restaurants that encourage patrons to choose more dishes or impose a minimum charge on food orders are also required to take remedial action, failing which they can be fined 1,000 yuan to 10,000 yuan.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play