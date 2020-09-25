Hong Kong police ban National Day protest for second year

Hong Kong police cited potential violence and COVID-19 concerns as it outlawed a demonstration planned for China’s National Day on Oct. 1, which aimed to drum up awareness for the 12 democracy activists currently imprisoned in mainland China.

While leaders in Beijing prepare to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the Communist Party’s rule, many Hongkongers plan to use the occasion to protest against the national security law and the detention of the 12 activists who were arrested at sea by Chinese coast guards while fleeing to Taiwan.

The 12 people, reportedly linked to the city’s ongoing pro-democracy protests, are the first known group of Hong Kong citizens to be imprisoned on the mainland after the national security law was enacted on June 30. Among the group was Andy Li, who was arrested under the law on Aug. 10.

They have now been detained for more than four weeks, with no hopes of their return to Hong Kong in sight.

The police issued its ban on the Oct. 1 march on Friday, marking the second consecutive year that protests on National Day have been outlawed in Hong Kong. The demonstration’s organizer, the Civil Human Rights Front, has been behind some of the city’s biggest rallies over recent years, including the march on June 16 last year, which was reportedly attended by nearly 2 million people.

“The force has reason to believe that holding such an event will increase the risk of the participants and other citizens from contracting the virus,” the police said in its notice. It added that the protest would “pose a major threat to the lives and health of all citizens.”

The police also said that, since last June, “similar assemblies and processions organized by the CHRF have resulted in different violent incidents.”

CHRF Vice Convener Figo Chan accused the police of making use of the COVID-19 pandemic to restrict Hong Kong people’s freedoms.

“In the past six, seven months, Hong Kong citizens have not had a single rally or assembly that would allow them to express their opinions legally,” he said. He said the government’s actions have instilled a sense of fear in Hong Kong people, who worry over being arrested for unlawful assemblies or rioting. Some are also worried about being punished under the overarching national security law, he added.

The front said it would appeal the police’s decision to ban the demonstration.

China’s National Day, which mainland officials regard as a sacrosanct and festive occasion, marks the anniversary of the Central People’s Government’s establishment. Many Hong Kong demonstrators, however, consider it a memorial day for the demise of Hong Kong’s freedoms.

Last year, Hong Kong was embroiled in some of the worst violence the city has seen as protesters clashed with police over a now-scrapped extradition bill that would enable criminal suspects to be sent to stand trial in mainland China, where judicial transparency and human rights have been long-standing issues.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play