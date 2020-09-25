Police to investigate video clip allegedly shot by officer and used to smear democrats

The Complaints Against Police Office will launch an investigation into a video clip allegedly shot by an officer inside a station six months ago and has been used by the pro-Beijing camp to smear democrats.

In March, a group of democrats gathered outside the Kwai Chung police station in an effort to raise bail funds for Democratic Party Central and Western district council chairperson Cheng Lai-king, who was arrested for seditious intention. The pro-Beijing camp later circulated an online video clip claiming that democrats were handing out money to those who came to support Cheng.

At the time, Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui said the incident was ridiculous and pointed out that the clip was apparently shot from inside the police station.

The party’s district councillor, Kam Nai-wai, later filed a complaint to the CAPO.

The CAPO told Kam on Friday that an investigation had been launched into possible misconduct by an officer. Kam told Apple Daily that he refused the office’s request for him to make a statement in the presence of an observer from the Independent Police Complaints Council and to appear at the Kwai Chung police station to point out the location of the incident.

Kam explained the incident occurred six months ago, and the CAPO should be able to investigate with his written statement, security camera footage and records of people entering and leaving the station.

Kam added that he had no expectations for the investigation, since not a single complaint lodged against the police has been substantiated during the ongoing pro-democracy protests that have lasted for more than a year.

