Xinjiang University appoints first Han Chinese head in decades

A leading university in Xinjiang has appointed a Han Chinese academic as its head for the first time in 37 years, as authorities continue to crack down on the region’s native Uighur groups in recent years.

Yao Qiang was appointed president of Xinjiang University, making him the first Han Chinese head of the university since 1983. The appointment was announced by Xinjiang’s deputy party secretary, Li Pengxin, on Tuesday.

Yao’s appointment came just one year after he joined the university. He was previously head of Tsinghua University’s graduate school.

Prior to Yao, Xinjiang University’s last Han Chinese head was Zhang Dongyue, who helmed the institution between 1978 and 1983. Between Zhang and Yao, all other heads of the university have been Uighurs.

A former Uighur president of the university, geography scholar Tashpolat Tiyip, was sacked and arrested for alleged subversion in 2017. There were reports that Tiyip was sentenced to death in a secret trial. The Chinese foreign ministry denied the reports in late 2019.

The university’s top position was left vacant for more than two years after Tiyip’s successor left the school in July 2018.

The Urumqi-based Xinjiang University is one of the region’s top tertiary institutes. It was originally established in 1924 as a Russian-language school and took on its current name in 1960.

Chinese authorities have been suspicious of Uighur academics, officials, religious leaders and business people, who they see as possible supporters of Xinjiang independence, according to experts.

Two weeks ago, the Uighur head of Xinjiang’s press and publication bureau was removed from her position for disciplinary violations. On Thursday, the region’s Discipline Inspection Commission announced that it would take serious actions against those who harbored pro-independence views.

