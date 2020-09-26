Turn yourself in within a month, urges mother of Taiwan murder victim

The mother of a woman that was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Taiwan in 2018 has issued an ultimatum to the suspected murderer, urging him to turn himself in within a month.

Poon Hiu-wing is suspected to have been killed by boyfriend Chan Tong-kai during the pair’s trip to Taipei in 2018. Chan fled back to Hong Kong after Poon was found dead, but he could not be charged with murder in the city. He was instead jailed for money laundering after using his girlfriend’s belongings, and was released on Oct. 23 last year.

Chan promised to turn himself to Taiwanese authorities when he was released, but has yet to do so. Poon’s mother on Saturday urged Chan to take responsibility before a deadline of Oct. 23 this year.

Taiwan still enforces capital punishment in murder cases. Mrs Poon said if Chan still carried some humanity and courage, she would consider mitigating for him, but would never forgive him as she believed Chan could not imagine the fear and pain experienced by her daughter.

Mrs Poon said she had believed the government would seek justice for her daughter, but the outcome was not what she had wished for after sending more than ten letters to Chief Executive Carrie Lam. She decided to speak up out of helplessness, she said.

Lam had used Chan’s murder case as the reason to push through a controversial extradition bill last year that was later withdrawn after mass protests.

Mrs Poon said she initially sought help from pro-Beijing lawmakers Starry Lee and Holden Chow after a friend’s recommendation, but they had not offered much assistance since mid-2019.

Reverend Peter Koon, who has been helping Chan, recently revealed that Chan was still living under police protection. Mrs Poon said she fell into depression due to the incident and could not accept that Chan was now living in safety.

Koon said he would discuss the deadline with Chan and his family before giving a reply.

Mrs Poon said she would not rule out further actions such as launching a petition, if Chan did not turn himself in by the deadline.

