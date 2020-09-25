Three killed in Huawei facility fire

Three people were killed in a fire that broke out at Huawei’s research facilities in the southern Chinese city of Dongguan.

City authorities said the fire started Friday afternoon at Huawei’s research and development campus near Songshan Lake, where the company’s smartphone operating system is developed and its mobile phones manufactured.

Videos posted online showed dark smoke billowing from a building that had been under construction. Sound-absorbing materials were the source of the fire, officials told local media outlets.

The fire was put out by Friday evening, authorities said, but three bodies were found at the site afterward.

While the building was not in use, leaked social media conversations between Huawei staff suggested that sound-absorbing cotton meant for Huawei’s 5G testing labs were the cause of the fire.

The area surrounding the building was shut down and all members of staff were evacuated, according to media reports.

The fire is the latest in a string of troubles plaguing Huawei. The technology giant has been under the international spotlight in recent months after the United States imposed sanctions that restricted its access to U.S. chips.

