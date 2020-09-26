China’s sabre-rattling military clip aimed at Taiwan is just old footage from 2016

A video clip published by the Chinese military press this week and aimed at threatening Taiwan is found to have recycled old footage, a newspaper has reported.

The clip, released on Thursday, showed 10 missiles being fired at the same time. The military press, People’s Liberation Army Daily, touted the show of force as part of training conducted by the Eastern Theater Command, while some commentators claimed the footage was about Dongfeng 11 ballistic missiles, which were believed to be lined up as the main weapon in a potential invasion of Taiwan.

Contrary to the claims, Apple Daily Taiwan discovered that the scenes were similar to those featured in a video of Chinese army training in the Gobi Desert in 2016, proving that the PLA Daily was merely reusing old clips.

It was not the first time that the Chinese army had recycled old videos to threaten adversaries. Another clip recently released by the PLA was also found to have taken scenes from the Hollywood films Transformers 2, The Rock and The Hurt Locker.

That video, which apparently showed a simulated attack on the Andersen Air Force Base in Guam, was “purely propaganda designed to coerce and antagonise,” base commander Jeremy Sloane said on Friday.

