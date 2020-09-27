RTHK journalist’s probation extended, probe into complaints re-opened

A journalist with Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), widely known for asking government officials tough and critical questions, has had her probation with the public broadcaster extended by a further 120 days, prompting concern from a staff union.

Nabela Qoser has been given until Tuesday to decide whether to accept the extension of the standard three-year hiring probation for civil servants, the RTHK Programme Staff Union said on Sunday. Failure to accept the extension would automatically be regarded as a resignation, the union said.

The union is concerned that Qoser’s probation extension may be related to pressure on RTHK to re-open an investigation into complaints made against Qoser. The complaints, received between July and November last year, were related to her work at two government press conferences.

The broadcaster initially handled the complaints internally and opted not to issue any punishment or warning to staffers.

The union said extending an employee’s probation because of a reopened investigation was “extremely unusual”, and questioned whether it amounted to “unreasonable suppression”.

Qoser joined RTHK in 2017 as a reporter and television presenter. She has gained considerable fame since last year for bombarding evasive officials, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam, with often rapid and pointed questions, live in front of cameras.

In one example, she took Lam to task at a press conference after the violent mob attacks on protesters in Yuen Long on July 21, last year, with the question: “Were you able to sleep well last night?”

Some have hailed Qoser for her tenacity and holding prevaricating officials to account, while others, especially those with pro-government or pro-Beijing leanings, have denounced her as biased, rude or unprofessional.

Asked to comment on her probation extension, Qoser said: “Thank you for your concern, I will continue to work hard at my job.”

RTHK declined to comment on individual cases, saying the government had established mechanisms and procedures to handle civil servant employment matters.

