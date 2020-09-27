Singing patriotic Chinese anthem could land Taiwanese singer in court, official warn

Singing the patriotic Chinese ode “My Motherland” in a celebration of the mainland’s national day, on Oct. 1, may land a prominent Taiwanese entertainer in court, senior Taiwanese officials warned on Sunday.

The Mainland Affairs Council issued the warning in reaction to plans by Taiwanese-born Ouyang Nana to join a star-studded showcase celebrating the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The 20-year-old singer, actress and cellist is well known for her pro-China views.

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has urged Taiwanese not to participate in any activities celebrating the founding of the People’s Republic of China on Oct. 1. It says the mainland seeks to include Taiwanese people in these events merely as propaganda for its “one country, two systems” proposal for the island.

The council said it will keep a close eye on the situation and those who violate the law regulating the cross-strait relationship could be prosecuted.

Ouyang Nana starred alongside Jackie Chan in the 2017 sci-fi action thriller “Bleeding Steel,” and is the daughter of Ouyang Long, formerly a veteran actor in Taiwan and now the spokesperson of the Kuomintang.

Ouyang Nana has been actively developing her showbiz career in mainland China in recent years and has publicly declared her love for the country on many occasions. She plans to join a stellar line-up, including award-winning actor Simon Yam and actress Kara Wai from Hong Kong, to perform “My Motherland,” the curtain-raiser of the celebratory event to be staged by CCTV on Sept. 30.

“My Motherland” was a song originally written for the Chinese war film “Battle on Shangganling Mountain” (1956) but went on to become one of the most important patriotic songs. Ouyang said she was excited about the show and expects the group to give a powerful and passionate performance.

Premier Su Tseng-chang said members of the public will form their own opinion when they see a Taiwanese singer who enjoys the freedom, democracy and health care in Taiwan running toward the other side of the Taiwan Strait to perform the “inappropriate” song “My Motherland.”

Taiwan amended its National Security Act and the Anti-infiltration Act following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “five-point proposal” for a peaceful reunification with Taiwan. Chen Ming-tong, minister of Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council, clarified that the amendments were made to ensure normal exchanges related to business, study, travel and religion across the Taiwan Strait.

Other Hong Kong celebrities scheduled to participate in the national day event include singer Joey Yung and actress Angelababy. Also expected to attend is Dr. Zhong Nanshan, who was awarded the Medal of the Republic for his contribution to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play