Commerce secretary denies playing a hand in fresh probe against RTHK journalist

Hong Kong’s minister in charge of overseeing the public broadcaster Radio Television Hong Kong has denied playing a role in the renewed investigation into journalist Nabela Qoser, saying that the issue was an “internal staff matter.”

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau said on Monday that RTHK will deal with the case on its own, in accordance with established policy. “The hiring, promotion, performance and discipline of any civil servant follow a set of procedures … It is inappropriate for me to comment,” Yau said.

Qoser’s probation period at RTHK has been extended by 120 days, in addition to the standard three-year probation period. The public broadcaster has also reopened an investigation into her work at government press conferences between last July and November.

Critics of the decision, including pro-democracy lawmakers Claudia Mo and Lam Cheuk-ting, have questioned whether the move was a form of political reprisal against Qoser for putting tough questions to government officials last year, including Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Asked about RTHK being pressured by complaints from the pro-Beijing camp, Yau said on Monday that the question was “not related” to Qoser’s case, and that RTHK must adhere to its role and responsibilities as a public broadcaster as stated in its charter.

The new chairperson of RTHK’s board of advisors also distanced himself from Qoser’s case, saying that his board will not offer advice on individual personnel decisions.

“It is very common in the workplace, people will join and leave, so I have no particular view,” said Lam Tai-fai after the first board meeting. Lam, a former pro-Beijing lawmaker, was made the head of RTHK’s advisory board in September.

Lam said he could not comment on Qoser’s performance as he was not familiar with her work. It was “normal to receive both praise and criticism,” he added.

Director of Broadcasting Leung Ka-wing did not respond to questions from the press when he left the RTHK board of advisors meeting.

The RTHK Programme Staff Union held a protest outside RTHK’s headquarters at Broadcasting House during the meeting, and union chairperson Gladys Chiu said that RTHK’s decision was “unreasonable” and may cause a chilling effect for other journalists.

“It seems that [the authorities] are looking everywhere for a way to stop her from becoming a civil servant,” Chiu said. “If the investigation can be reopened an infinite number of times, then the meaning is obvious … They will reopen the investigation until they get the result they want.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play