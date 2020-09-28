Beijing to slap new restrictions on US consular staff in Hong Kong

Beijing imposed fresh restrictions on staff at the U.S. embassy in Hong Kong as their latest retaliatory measure amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and China. American diplomats in Hong Kong are now required to obtain approval from Beijing before meeting with local government officials or personnel, including employees of educational institutions and members of local political parties, South China Morning Post reports.

An internal document obtained by the Post stated that: “the U.S. consul general in Hong Kong, his successors, or any personnel working on his behalf, must first obtain approval from the Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Commissioner in Hong Kong before visiting any Chinese local government facilities or meeting personnel from these institutions.”

Details of the measures are revealed for the first time since China’s Foreign Ministry vowed to take reciprocal actions, after the White House slapped tighter restrictions on Chinese diplomats in the States early this month.

In its response to Apple Daily enquiry, the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong hit back on Monday, saying that Beijing’s retaliatory restrictions will only further exacerbate the uneven playing field that U.S. envoys have faced for years.

“The PRC’s decision to include U.S. Consulate General Hong Kong and Macau in some restrictions aimed at U.S. diplomats in China further proves Beijing’s evisceration of Hong Kong’s autonomy and the destruction of the framework that has allowed Hong Kong to flourish for so many years,” said the Consulate.

Office of the Chief Executive refused to directly address the reported new restrictions. The Hong Kong government will fully support the central government’s countermeasures against the U.S. and facilitate its enforcement, a spokesperson replied to Apple Daily.

The White House announced early this month that Chinese diplomats would need to obtain approval from the State Department for campus meetings and large gatherings outside mission properties. It was considered part of a larger campaign to curb Chinese activities before the presidential election in November.

Felix Chung, chairperson of the pro-business Liberal Party in Hong Kong, has reportedly turned down a private meeting with the U.S. Consul General Hanscom Smith after consulting the commissioner at the Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Pro-democratic legislators questioned whether the rule would apply to them. Alan Leong of the Civic Party said the responsibility of clearing meetings with the commissioner should lie in the U.S.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play