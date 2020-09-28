Self-exiled Hong Kong activists ‘will be back for a reunion’, says defiant Nathan Law

Choosing to live in self-exile was a painful but necessary decision for Nathan Law.

The Hong Kong pro-democracy activist, who now lives in the U.K., was hopeful that campaigning outside of his home city could lead more democratic countries to toughen their stance against an increasingly ambitious mainland China, as Hongkongers persist in their fight against the authoritarian regime.

After Beijing imposed its national security law in Hong Kong in late June, it has become difficult for Hong Kong activists to stay with their families. They have either been detained in custody or fled the city just as he did, Law told Apple Daily.

The ripple effect of the controversial legislation has seen the narrowing of Hong Kong’s freedom and infringing on Hongkongers' rights, such as in schools where discussion on political topics has been deemed sensitive and displays of some slogans forbidden, Law said.

Law, who was recently listed as one of the 100 most influential people this year by Time Magazine, hopes that his overseas campaign can keep Hong Kong issues on the radar of the international community and alert foreign countries over the expansion of mainland China’s authoritarian regime.

Law and six other people are also on a wanted list by Hong Kong police’s national security department, according to media reports, a claim which police have refused to confirm. A total of 28 people have been arrested over new offences created under the national security law, with the youngest aged just 15.

Other arrestees included Kwai Ching district councilor Rayman Chow, accused of instigating secession or subversive activity by raising a flag with the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” in a Jul. 21 demonstration. In August, Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and activist Agnes Chow were arrested and accused of colluding with foreign countries.

Many Hongkongers have felt powerless after the national security law was imposed, but the city’s population must have hope for the future, Law said.

“We are not talking about the power of a dash. The endurance that can keep us in the long run is more important,” he said. “[We] will be back in Hong Kong for a reunion one day.”

