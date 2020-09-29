Pan-dem convener Tanya Chan bids farewell to politics

Pro-democracy legislator Tanya Chan announced her decision to quit the Civic Party and withdraw from the political limelight on Tuesday afternoon. “This is a temporary full stop in my life and perhaps the start of a new beginning,” said Chan.

The decision was made a long time ago, Chan revealed, who underwent an operation to remove a brain tumor last year.

“It’s very difficult for me to learn that my mother stayed outside the operation room for five hours throughout my brain operation... I owe her too much so I really hope we can spend some quality time together before it is too late,” said the 49-year-old as she fought back tears during the press conference.

“Remaining in the LegCo is a tremendously difficult decision,” said the former convener of the pro-democracy camp, whose coworkers announced the controversial decision to stay on Tuesday morning after a public opinion poll found inconclusive results.

Besides Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan, who are boycotting the extended term of the Legislative Council, Tanya Chan is the only lawmaker from the pan-democratic camp to step down from the legislature, after the Hong Kong government has postponed the elections for at least one year.

“I am really glad the fellow members of my party don’t see me as a deserter,” said Chan, who urged the public not to make any unnecessary speculation. She thanked current members and former leaders of her party for their continued support.

“Now is a time for me to rest,” said Chan, adding that she will no longer be accepting media interviews in the future.

Chan, a co-founding member of the Civic Party, said her political career began as a coincidence after she took up a role in a political comedy drama. Despite the end of her political career of 12 years, she pledged to continue to support Hong Kong’s fight for democracy through other means.

