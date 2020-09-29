Beijing Michelin restaurant trolled by Chinese foodies

The Michelin-starred Family Li Imperial Cuisine in Xicheng District of Beijing came under fire recently for its poor management and mediocre food.

In a recent post, Chinese blogger Wang Yu Heng recounted his awful dining experience at the renowned restaurant.

“Whether it is the ambience or the food, if this restaurant can be rated as one star, then school canteens will get at least two,” he wrote on Weibo, saying the overpriced mediocre dishes have failed to represent Peking cuisine.

The blogger also reposted reviews from other unsatisfied diners.

Danny Lau, Hong Kong food critic and owner of Cantonese restaurant Kin’s Kitchen, said he visited the restaurant twice and the quality of food was high.

His first experience was more than two decades ago, when the restaurant was still managed by its founder Li Shan-lin. He was more impressed by his second experience, when the dinery has been taken over by Li’s son. “The meat is tender and flavorful even without adding soda powder,” he added.

Lau, whose restaurant was also awarded a Michelin star, said the owner’s ability to manage a restaurant determines the quality of the food. “A good chef may not necessarily be a good manager. The problem lies in the management.”

The restaurateur added that the chefs are also critical to the quality of food.

Wang’s comment drew a heated debate online. The restaurant has garnered mixed reviews on the popular restaurant review site Dianping.

Responding to media queries, Family Li Imperial Cuisine said they only offer set meals since its launch in 1985. The price ranges from 298 yuan (US$43.7) to 2000 yuan, with a 10% service charge. The restaurant has not raised its price in over ten years.

