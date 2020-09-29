Detained Hongkongers ‘must be punished by the law’ says Beijing’s liaison office

Beijing’s top office in Hong Kong became the first mainland agency to respond to the confirmed arrest of a group of Hong Kong activists currently detained in Shenzhen, saying on Tuesday that calls to release them were a “preposterous demand.”

The central government’s liaison office in Hong Kong said in a statement published on Tuesday that mainland laws were applicable to the 12 protesters who have been remanded in mainland custody, and the case was being handled “in accordance with the law.”

“After an in-depth investigation, the criminal facts of the relevant personnel have been ascertained, and the mainland judicial organs are in the process of approving the arrest,” it said. “Offenders must be punished by the law. It is common sense.”

The incident has drawn the attention of Hong Kong protesters as they are the first group to be imprisoned and arrested on the mainland since Beijing imposed the national security law in the city on June 30.

The group was intercepted at sea by Guangdong’s coast guard on Aug. 23 when they were reportedly attempting to flee to Taiwan via speedboat. Among the group was reportedly activist Andy Li, who was arrested under the national security law on Aug. 10.

Hong Kong police said in a statement on Saturday that the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Department had confirmed the 12 were arrested on suspicion of “crossing the boundary illegally” and that they were currently detained for “further investigation.”

The police added in the statement that they were also searching for those who organized the escape.

Pro-democracy activist Owen Chow said the liaison office statement was an attempt to deter Hong Kong people from protesting on Oct. 1, which is China’s National Day celebrating the establishment of a Communist Party-led government.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has said on several occasions that the 12 Hongkongers would be dealt with according to mainland laws as the incident took place in mainland China’s jurisdiction.

